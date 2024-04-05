Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal to locate a four-year-old girl and her mother who went missing from Luton. Bedfordshire Police said Joana, 39, and her daughter Aliannah were “last seen in February at their home in Luton” and “last heard from around three weeks ago”.

The force added that officers were “concerned for their welfare” and have asked for the public’s support in locating them. The mother and daughter are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: “Joana is described as black, of slim build and around 5ft 9. She has dark shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail. Aliannah is also described as black, slim, with black Afro style hair – often braided. We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal.”