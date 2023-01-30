Police launch investigation after 16-week foetus found in box outside Barnet Hospital

Scotland Yard said the foetus is believed to be around 16 weeks’ gestation.

Police have launched an investigation after a foetus was found in a box outside a north London hospital.

It was found outside Barnet Hospital shortly after 9am today, 30 January. Officers believe that the box was left by a man, in his 30s, and urged him to come forward.

Scotland Yard said the foetus is believed to be around 16 weeks’ gestation, with a full-term pregnancy starting from 37 weeks. The matter is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers are urging the mother to come forward as there are concerns for her welfare.

Det Insp Matt Coad said: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is OK and that she receives the appropriate medical attention. This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital.”

He added: “We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in 30s, who was wearing dark clothing. I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help.”

