A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 22-year-old woman, who was due to get married, was found inside a suitcase at the side of the road.

The suitcase containing the body of Himani Narwal, a political worker in the Indian Congress party, was found by a bus stop on a road in the state of Haryana, India.

Local authorities investigating the case said in a statement: "It is a murder and we are investigating it. The deceased has been identified as Himani Narwal. We are contacting her family members. Further investigations are ongoing."

Himani, who was living in Rohtak, northwest of New Delhi, had been actively involved in the Congress party for the past 10 years. She had participated in Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', a march to the unite the country, in 2023 and had worked closely with senior party leaders during the Haryana assembly elections.

Her brother, Jatin, told how committed she was to the party. He said: "She had undertaken the padayatra (pilgrimage) with Rahul Gandhi." But her mum Savita said she had recently lost interest in politics and was considering focusing on her legal studies. "She was associated with Congress for the past 10 years. She had also agreed to get married. She was pursuing LL.B," Savita said, reported the Times of India.

Her mother has refused to perform her daughter’s last rites until justice is served, and has even alleged it was Narwal’s chosen career path that had led to her untimely death. "Election and party politics claimed my daughter's life. She made enemies because of that. The perpetrators could be from the party or even her friends," she said.

Preliminary investigation suggest she was strangled, according to The Economic Times. The suitcase containing Narwal’s body was found by passersby, who immediately informed the police. Sampla Police Station in-charge Bijender Singh confirmed that initial findings indicate a "premeditated murder." He added, "We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered and her dead body has been thrown here."

Forensic teams arrived at the scene and determined the victim was aged between 20 and 22. She was found with a scarf around her neck and mehndi, commonly known as henna tattoo, on her hands, suggesting she had recently attended a celebration. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm an official cause of death.

Senior Congress leader and former leader of Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, posted on X: "The news of the barbaric murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state."

He continued: "There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits." While he also confirmed that he had spoken to police officials, who assured him they were gathering leads in the case.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the news of the murder had shocked the Indian nation. "Once more, an example of the failure of law and order is coming out of Haryana," he said. "We demand that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed immediately, and a high-level probe be conducted. The culprits must be brought to light, and the family should get justice." .