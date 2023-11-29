Santana was last seen wearing a red and green Morocco football shirt with the number two on the back and the name 'Hakimi', and a dark coloured puffa jacket.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing girl from west London. Santana Hailstones, aged 12, was last seen leaving her mother’s home address in Kensington on Saturday, November 25 at 11.50am.

Santana has not been seen since, and she has not been in contact with her family or friends, which is out of character for her. Santana was last seen wearing a red and green Morocco football shirt with the number two on the back and the name 'Hakimi', and a dark coloured puffa jacket.

She was also wearing a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with pink stripes, white/cream Air Jordan Trainers, and was carrying a pink Nike backpack with a Nike Air Jordan logo on it.

Sergeant Darren Bull from the Central West Missing Persons Unit said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries to try and find Santana. We are extremely concerned about Santana due to her young age, and as the days pass my fear that something has happened to her grows.