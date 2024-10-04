Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery man has been found dead on a beach.

The man was discovered without any identification, wore distinctive jewellery, nor had any tattoos or piercings.

The body was found at about 7.25am yesterday on Rostrevor Beach in Northern Ireland, near Warrenpoint.

Inspector Connolly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "The man was discovered by a member of the public on Rostrevor Beach at approximately 7.25am and as yet, we have been unable to establish his identity.

“We are hoping that these few details may strike a chord with someone and allow us to find out who this man is.

“I would ask anyone who believes they know this man's identity to please get in touch. I am also appealing to those with male family members or friends that may match this description that you have not seen in recent days, to please call them or check on them.

"We are not treating this death as suspicious but it is important that we can inform the man's loved ones of his passing.”

Anyone who can help can call police in Northern Ireland on 101, quoting reference number 211 03/10/24.

Earlier SDLP South Down Member of the Legislative Assembly Colin McGrath offered his condolences.

South Down MLA Mr McGrath said: "There is real shock in the Warrenpoint area after the discovery of a body this morning. My heart goes out to the family and friends of this person in these incredibly difficult and tragic circumstances.

"I can’t imagine what they will be dealing with today when they receive this news. My thoughts are also with the person who discovered this body. I am sure it was an awful thing to go through and I hope they are receiving the help and support they need.

"I would urge anyone with any information about this situation to come forward to police and for them to be given the space needed to carry out their investigation and identify this person.”

On social media, Independent Councillor Mark Gibbons said: “A body has been found at the shore on the Warrenpoint to Rostrevor road.

"I have just come from the scene and spoken to the PSNI on site. God love the poor person and family. An awful sight for anyone to come across. No identification has been made for obvious reasons. Please stay away from the area if possible. Very distressing.”