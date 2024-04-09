Emergency services attended the fire in Staunton Close at around 2.50am on Sunday 7 April. A woman managed to escape the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been named as Sarita Garcia-Perez and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with their family at this time. They have asked for privacy from the media as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad