Police name mum and son who died in tragic house fire
Emergency services attended the fire in Staunton Close at around 2.50am on Sunday 7 April. A woman managed to escape the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.
They have now been named as Sarita Garcia-Perez and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with their family at this time. They have asked for privacy from the media as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”
An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 141 of 7 April using the following methods:Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
