Pam Johnson was reported missing - a body has been found in the search for her

Officers searching for a missing 63-year-old primary teacher have found a body.

Pam Johnson, who also goes by the name Shirley, has not been formally identified but police said last night that they think it is her and have told her family about the discovery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Pam. Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time. We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches. Our thoughts are with Pam’s loved ones at this most difficult of times.”

Pam was last seen on March 14, having walked from a property in Winchester Avenue, Wheatley, where she was captured on CCTV. She was later spotted on Thorne Road at around 7.29pm with no further sightings reported after that time.