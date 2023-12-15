Police said there is no evidence of third party involvement after a body was found in search for missing mum, Gaynor Lord

Police say there is no evidence of third party involvement after a body was found in the search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord. The 55-year-old disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon last week.

Norfolk Police said the body of a female was recovered from the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday (December 15), one week after she disappeared. In a statement to reporters after the discovery, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We remain open-minded to the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance and we’ll continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ascertain why she went missing.

“I’m keen to say this remains a missing person inquiry at this stage. I am also satisfied at the moment, based on the evidence that we have, that Gaynor did not meet anyone on the way to the park, and we now have a better understanding of her movements through the city centre.”

He added: “I would reiterate at this stage that there is no evidence of third party involvement. Nothing in our inquiries have changed this position.”

Gaynor was last seen in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on December 8. Her belongings were found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said her clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various places in the park. Meanwhile, the olive-coloured coat she was wearing on the day she disappeared was also later discovered in the water. On Thursday, police said there was a "high probability" that Gaynor had entered the water and that her disappearance was "out of character".

