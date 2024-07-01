Missing Police Scotland dog Fergie has been found safe and well.

The three-and-a-half years old German shepherd had run off in a remote area at 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her. She was being walked north of Polmaily House, north of the A831 near Loch Ness when she disappeared.

The force said Fergie was found around 2.50pm on Monday, July 1, not far from where she was last seen. She has now been reunited with her handler. Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit Lead for the North, said: “Following searches PD Fergie has been traced and is now back with her handler. We are all delighted and we would like to thank everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”