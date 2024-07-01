Police Dog Fergie ran off near Loch Ness after a deer bolted in front of her - and she has not been seen since 10am on SundayShe is a black and tan three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

Police have sent out a missing alert - for one of their own dogs.

Police Dog Fergie ran off in a remote area at 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her. She is three-and-a-half years old, and is a black and tan German shepherd.

Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character. Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called. Searches are underway and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a police dog that is missing in a remote area north of the A831 near Loch Ness. PD Fergie was being walked north of Polmaily House around 10am on Sunday, 30 June, when a deer bolted in front of her and she ran off. Despite a search of the area she has not been seen since. She is a black and tan three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would. If you see her stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.

“Our advice is not to run towards or away from PD Fergie under any circumstances. If you see her call us on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of Monday, 1 July, 2024.”