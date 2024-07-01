Police Scotland dog Fergie goes missing while being walked near Loch Ness
Police Dog Fergie ran off in a remote area at 10am on Sunday when a deer bolted in front of her. She is three-and-a-half years old, and is a black and tan German shepherd.
Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character. Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called. Searches are underway and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.
“PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would. If you see her stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.
“Our advice is not to run towards or away from PD Fergie under any circumstances. If you see her call us on 101, quoting reference number 0056 of Monday, 1 July, 2024.”
PD Fergie went missing north of the A831 near Loch Ness. She was being walked north of Polmaily House at about 10am and has not been seen since.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.