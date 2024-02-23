Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ Nina and her son Finley. "It is understood they may have travelled from the Horsham area on the rail network,” a police statement read. "Nina is aged 45 and Finley is aged four. Officers are concerned for their welfare. Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 671.”
Detectives appeal for help as urgent search launched to find missing mum and son, aged 4
An urgent search has been launched for a woman and her four-year-old son, who have been reported missing from West Sussex.
