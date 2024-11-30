Political leaders gathered in Edinburgh today to pay their tribute to former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond.

Among those attending the memorial service at St Giles’ Cathedral were First Minister John Swinney, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. The service, led by Reverend George Whyte, included a eulogy from Kenny MacAskill, acting leader of the Alba Party and a lifelong friend of Mr Salmond.

First Minister Swinney faced a mixed reaction as he arrived at the cathedral, with some members of the crowd on the Royal Mile booing him. At least one person was heard shouting, “traitor.”

Salmond, who died last month at the age of 69 while attending a conference in North Macedonia, was a towering figure in Scottish politics. He served as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and later founded the Alba Party.

Elected MP for Banff and Buchan in 1987, Mr Salmond became SNP leader in 1990. He served as the first leader of the opposition at Holyrood when the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999. After stepping down in 2000, he returned as SNP leader in 2004, leading the party to victory in the 2007 Scottish election and becoming Scotland’s first SNP First Minister.

First Minister John Swinney arrives at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, for the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, who died aged 69 last month. | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

He is best remembered for signing the Edinburgh Agreement with then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012, which paved the way for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. After the referendum was defeated, Mr Salmond resigned as First Minister but remained active in politics. Following a split with his successor Nicola Sturgeon, he left the SNP and launched the Alba Party, contesting the 2021 Holyrood election.

Mr Salmond died after suffering a heart attack in North Macedonia. His body was repatriated to Scotland with the help of businessman Sir Tom Hunter. He was laid to rest in a private family ceremony near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on October 29.