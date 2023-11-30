Alistair Darling was Chancellor throughout the 2008 financial crash, serving under PM Gordon Brown for three years

Former Chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died at the age of 70, his family has confirmed.

A statement issued on behalf of the family of the former political figure said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today. Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

A prominent figure within the party, his career started in parliament when he was voted in as the MP for Edinburgh Central, which later became Edinburgh South West. He held the seat until 2015, and was a prominent figure in the 'Better Together' campaign during the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014.

He was appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Gordon Brown in 2007 and held the post through the financial crash of 2008. He left the role in 2010 when Labour were defeated in the general election by a Tory-Lib Dem coalition government.

In tribute to the late politician, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alistair Darling. My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis. He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

