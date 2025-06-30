Amanda Clare: Reform UK councillor charged with assault and criminal damage after Pride event arrest

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
A Reform UK councillor has been charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident a Pride event.

Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride at around 4.30pm on Saturday (June 28).

The 54-year-old councillor, from Malpas, is to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Friday, (August 8).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Prideplaceholder image
Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride | Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cheshire Police said that they and the Crown Prosecution Service "would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

Related topics:Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice