A Reform UK councillor has been charged with assault and criminal damage following an incident a Pride event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride at around 4.30pm on Saturday (June 28).

The 54-year-old councillor, from Malpas, is to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Friday, (August 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride | Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cheshire Police said that they and the Crown Prosecution Service "would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."