Amanda Clare: Reform UK councillor charged with assault and criminal damage after Pride event arrest
Amanda Clare, who represents the Winsford Dene ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council, was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride at around 4.30pm on Saturday (June 28).
The 54-year-old councillor, from Malpas, is to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Friday, (August 8).
Cheshire Police said that they and the Crown Prosecution Service "would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."