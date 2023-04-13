Andrew Edwards, who represents the Tories on Pembrokshire County Council in Wales, has been accused of making racist remarks.

A Conservative Party councillor has been suspended after a recording surfaced which appeared to show him saying “all white men should have a black person as a slave”.

Andrew Edwards, who represents the Tories on Pembrokeshire County Council in Wales, referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman after the 16-second clip surfaced on Wednesday (12 April).

But on Thursday (13 April), the Welsh Conservatives confirmed to Sky News he had also been suspended from the party, whilst an investigation is carried out.

In the recording, published earlier this week by online news site Nation.Cymru and shared widely on social media, a male voice says: “I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or a black woman as a slave, you know. It’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it is just they’re a lower class than us white people, you know.”

Edwards’ voice is said to have been identified by other members of the Pembrokeshire Council, after they were sent the audio. It is not clear where or when the recording was made, however children and other adults can be heard talking and playing in the background of the audio.

Tory County Councillor Andrew Edwards for Pembrokeshire. Credit: Pembrokeshire County Council

In his written statement, Edwards, who has represented the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward as a Tory councillor since May 2022, said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation. It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now.”

The Pembrokeshire Council added: “We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Meanwhile, Welsh Conservatives leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said: “The views expressed in the recording are disgraceful, abhorrent and are not shared by the Welsh Conservatives. As the matter is being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”