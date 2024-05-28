Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they will be taking no further action into Angela Rayner’s former living arrangements

Greater Manchester Police said Angela Rayner will face no further action over claims she broke electoral law through information she gave about her living situation a decade ago. Ms Rayner has faced scrutiny about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her council house because of confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said matters involving council tax did not fall into its jurisdiction but details of its “thorough” investigation have been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. The spokesperson said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation. We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.

“The investigation originated from complaints made by Mr James Daly MP directly to GMP. Subsequent further contact with GMP by members of the public, and claims made by individuals featured in media reporting, indicated a strong public interest in the need for allegations to be investigated.

“Matters involving council tax and personal tax do not fall into the jurisdiction of policing. GMP has liaised with Stockport Council and information about our investigation has been shared with them. Details of our investigation have also been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).”

Previously, Ms Rayner said she would “do the right thing and step down” if she is found to have committed a crime. She said she was confident she had “followed the rules at all times” after Conservative Party deputy chairman James Daly suggested she may have given false information about her main residence.

In a book by former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, it alleges that she bought her former council house in Vicarage Road in Stockport, Greater Manchester, with a 25% discount in 2007 under the right-to-buy scheme - which she has denied.

The former carer is said to have made a £48,500 profit when selling the house eight years later. Government guidance says that a tenant can apply to buy their council home through the right-to-buy scheme if it is their “only or main home”. A Labour Party spokesman said: “The police have now completed their investigation into claims made by the Conservative Party deputy chairman and have concluded that no further action will be taken. Angela co-operated fully with the police investigation throughout.