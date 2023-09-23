The National Rejoin March will soon begin in Westminster.

Thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners will descend on central London on Saturday (23 September) as part of a rally demanding that the UK rejoin the European Union.

The National Rejoin March will see Remainers walk down Whitehall, past Downing Street, and onto Parliament Square, where they will hear from speakers about the “failures” of Brexit. Organisers have pointed to polls over the past year which have found support for rejoining the bloc, including a Brexit tracker from YouGov which found 60% of the UK would vote to return to the EU.

Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt will be in attendance, as will high-profile campaigner Gina Miller, who initiated a legal challenge against the government over Brexit. She told The Independent: “People are showing frustration because they feel they don’t have a political voice. That’s when people take to the streets: when they feel that they’re not being heard.”

She urged people to attend the rally, remarking: “It’s all very well having the polls move in favour of rejoining... but when you see and hear people – the faces and voices – I don’t think they [the government] can get away with pretending it’s not an important issue to people. That’s why the march is so important; it’s a visual representation of what the polls are showing.”

Here’s everything we know so far.

Where is the National Rejoin March?

Protesters have been asked to meet at Park Lane, outside the Hilton Hotel. The closest tube station is Hyde Park Corner.

From there, they will march down Pall Mall and past Trafalgar Square. Next, they will walk down Whitehall and past Downing Street, before ending up on Parliament Square.

What time is the National Rejoin March?

Remainers have been asked to meet at Park Lane at 12pm on Saturday (23 September). According to organisers, they will begin marching once everyone is “ready to go” and the Met Police “give them the nod” - which they predict to be at around 1pm.

The march is expected to reach Parliament Square at around 3pm. Speeches will start then.

How many people will go?