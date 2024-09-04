Kemi Badenoch was today elected as leader of the Conservative Party and paid tribute to her family for their support.

The new leader of the opposition smiled as she said: “There are so many people to thank; firstly, my family, especially my husband Hamish – I couldn’t have done this without you, thank you for being with me every step of the way.”

Kemi Badenoch met her husband Hamish Badenoch at a Dulwich and West Norwood Conservative Club event in 2009 and he helped her deliver leaflets for her when she contested the constituency’s seat against the late Labour MP Tessa Jowell.

As well as being a former Conservative councillor in Merton, south-west London, he stood as the Conservative candidate for Foyle, Northern Ireland in the 2015 election, but failed to get elected.

Hamish Badenoch was educated at Ampleforth school where he was head boy and went on to study at Cambridge University. Well–known former pupils at the school, who are known as Amplefordians include actors Rupert Everett and James Norton, Lord Fellowes and rugby World cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio.

Hamish Badenoch now works for Deutsche Bank. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been Global Head, Future of Work and Real Estate Transformation for four years. His previous work includes time as CEO at AVIS in Kenya, he worked there for just over a year.

Do Kemi and Hamish Badenoch have children?

Kemi and Hamish Badenoch are parents to three children, two daughters and a son. Kemi Badenoch recently spoke about the importance of her own upbringing to The Telegraph, her father passed away in February this year.

Kemi Badenoch said: “My parents were married for 45 years before my father passed away. It was in a middle-class, well-educated family. And that really shaped me because when I moved to this country, I became working class. I changed class and I had to work to get back to where I was.

“So I know what it is like to be working class and not have money and not be able to do the things you want to do.

“I also know what it’s like to be comfortable. And I think that when you’ve experienced both, there’s just a lot more empathy and sympathy with people’s lives.”