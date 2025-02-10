Ashley Dalton, Labour MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister in the Department of Health and Social Care following the dismissal of Andrew Gwynne.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gwynne was sacked over the weekend after offensive comments he made in a WhatsApp group resurfaced.

Dalton’s appointment was confirmed by Downing Street on Monday. The 52-year-old takes on a health brief, while Douglas Alexander will now serve in both the Cabinet Office and the Department for Business and Trade. Additionally, Lord Moraes and Lord Wilson have been named Government whips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwynne’s removal came after reports revealed that he had made inappropriate remarks in a group chat, including expressing hope that a 72-year-old woman would "soon die" after she inquired about bin collections. He also reportedly joked about a constituent being "mown down" by a truck.

Following his dismissal, Gwynne posted an apology on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer acted swiftly, removing Gwynne from his ministerial role as soon as the remarks came to light.

Labour’s Ashley Dalton celebrates after being declared the winner in the West Lancashire by-election (Photo: PA) | PA

Meanwhile, Burnley MP Oliver Ryan is also facing scrutiny over comments made in the same WhatsApp group. The Labour Party has launched an investigation, and Chief Whip Alan Campbell is set to speak with Ryan, with "no action off the table."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan, who was elected in July and previously served as a Tameside councillor, acknowledged his involvement in the group, saying: “Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne. Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party’s investigation.”

Who Is Ashley Dalton?

Dalton has been the MP for West Lancashire since winning a by-election in February 2023, succeeding Labour’s Rosie Cooper. Before entering Parliament, she worked in the charity sector and was involved in local Labour Party activism.

Born and raised in Leyland, South Ribble, Lancashire, her father worked on the factory floor at Leyland Motors before establishing his own business as a nurseryman. She attended All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham and Preston College. Dalton pursued higher education at Middlesex University, earning a BA in English and Politics in 1996 and a DipHE in Professional Development (Voluntary Sector) in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She joined the Labour Party during her university years. Professionally, Dalton worked for Southend-on-Sea Council for 17 years and, at the time of her selection as a parliamentary candidate, was employed part-time by a Lancashire charity. She is a mother, a carer, and a breast cancer survivor. Dalton identifies as LGBT and has referred to herself as "a gay woman."