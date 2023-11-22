Rishi Sunak has just arrived in Parliament ahead of PMQs and the Autumn Statement. He just walked past me in Portcullis House heading towards the House of Commons.

He'd just chaired a meeting of Cabinet. Downing Street has sent me a readout of the meeting. Here is the section on the Autumn Statement:

The Prime Minister turned to the Autumn Statement. He reminded Cabinet of previous economic predictions that the UK economy would fall into a recession, saying that the difficult spending decisions taken by the Chancellor and the success in halving inflation had bucked those predictions and restored stability.

He said that as a result, the UK’s economic policy could change gear with a focus on reducing debt, cutting tax and rewarding hard work, building domestic, sustainable energy, backing British business and delivering world-class education.

The Chancellor said that his statement was one that backs business and rewards workers to get Britain growing. He particularly pointed to tackling the problem of 100,000 people being signed onto benefits with no requirements to look for work because of sickness or disability, saying that it is a waste of potential that is both economically and morally wrong and that the Back to Work plan would support over a million people to find work.