Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Azhar Ali: Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate over remarks about Israel

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali, following criticism of remarks he made about Israel. Mr Ali had apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

A party spokesperson said: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour Party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

Labour by-election candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, who has apologised for his 'deeply offensive' comments after he reportedly said Israel allowed Hamas to carry out its October 7 attack to provide grounds to invade Gaza. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA WireLabour by-election candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, who has apologised for his 'deeply offensive' comments after he reportedly said Israel allowed Hamas to carry out its October 7 attack to provide grounds to invade Gaza. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Labour by-election candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, who has apologised for his 'deeply offensive' comments after he reportedly said Israel allowed Hamas to carry out its October 7 attack to provide grounds to invade Gaza. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019. We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

Related topics:RochdaleKeir StarmerIsraelHamas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.