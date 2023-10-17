Baroness Helen Newlove will take up the role of Victims' Commissioner for the second time after Dame Vera Baird resigned in 2022

A peer whose husband was killed by a gang of teenagers has been re-appointed as Victims' Commissioner for a one-year term.

Baroness Helen Newlove previously served in the role between 2013 and 2019, before she was succeeded by Dame Vera Baird. However, Dame Vera resigned from her post in September 2022, accusing the government of “downgrading” the interests of victims and launching a scathing attack on the “chaos” of the criminal justice system.

Since then, the Ministry of Justice has struggled to find a replacement Victims' Commissioner, drawing criticism from charities who have urged ministers to recognise the “number of pressing challenges” currently faced by victims. But Baroness Newlove's re-appointment draws a line under the search, and she is set to take up the post on an interim basis after what was regarded as a successful first tenure.

Accepting the role, Baroness Newlove promised she would “champion” the rights of victims, particularly as she has experienced “first-hand” the “pain” of the journey through the criminal justice system. The peer, who is currently deputy speaker in the House of Lords, previously came to prominence after her husband Gary was brutally attacked by a gang of drunken youths in 2007.

The gang of teenagers had been vandalising cars outside the couple's home in Cheshire, and, when confronted by Gary, repeatedly kicked and punched him. Tragically, Gary died in hospital 36 hours later - with three of the vandals found guilty of his murder. They were sentenced to life imprisonment, with recommended minimum terms of between 12 and 17 years.

Baroness Helen Newlove will take up the role of Victims' Commissioner for the second time after Dame Vera Baird resigned in 2022. Credit: Getty Images

After his death, Baroness Newlove set up a number of foundations that aimed to tackle the UK's drinking culture, and campaigned against anti-social behaviour as she urged the police and government to not underestimate its impact on people's lives. She also championed tackling violence against women and girls, and looked at how to provide better support to young people.

She was given a peerage by David Cameron in 2010, commenting at the time: “I am just an ordinary woman, propelled into a high profile by a set of horrifying circumstances which I wish with all my heart had never occurred.”

Announcing her re-appointment on Monday (16 October), Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “As a tireless advocate and campaigner for victims’ rights, there is no safer pair of hands than Baroness Newlove to hold this position as we recruit a permanent Victims’ Commissioner.

“This role is vital in holding the government and criminal justice agencies to account and being the voice for those affected by crime, and I very much look forward to working with her.”

He added that the decision to appoint a temporary Victims' Commissioner will enable a new recruitment campaign to be launched which better reflects the new responsibilities the role will have once the Victims and Prisoners Bill is passed.

Baroness Newlove's appointment was also welcomed by charity Victim Support, with chief executive Katie Kempen commenting: “As we pointed out alongside other campaigners just last month, this is a vital post which has been left vacant for far too long. Victims face a number of pressing challenges from chronic backlogs at court to deteriorating trust in the police, issues which the new Commissioner can provide an independent voice on. We welcome the appointment of Baroness Newlove and look forward to working with her to ensure victims’ voices are heard.”

Meanwhile, Baroness Newlove said in her own statement on Monday: “I know first-hand the emotions and the pain victims experience on their journey through the criminal justice system.

“I am also aware of the many challenges they have faced in recent years. That’s why I am so passionate about championing their cause. I want to see their needs and rights at the forefront of our criminal justice system.