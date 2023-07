As voters in three constituencies head to the polls, BBC journalists are launching a fresh strike in a dispute over cuts to local radio.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) will walk out at 11am for 24 hours, which the union said will hit coverage of Thursday’s three parliamentary by-elections. Picket lines will be mounted outside local radio stations across England.

The union said it is receiving huge public support for its campaign. Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This strike action will again have a huge impact on BBC Local output, with many stations and programmes expected to be off air.

“NUJ members would much rather be working in newsrooms on Thursday and Friday, but the BBC’s damaging plans for job cuts, slashing local radio and changing ways of working remain deeply unpopular. We believe there are ways to protect and promote digital investment without cutting much-loved and valued local radio content.

“With an election around the corner, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever. Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it.”

Those taking strike action work in local radio, regional TV and online in England.

The three by-elections will take place in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome, which were all won by the Conservatives at the last general election in 2019.

