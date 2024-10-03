Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laura Kuenssberg had cancelled an upcoming interview with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she mistakenly sent him her prep notes for the sit-down.

The presenter at the helm of the BBC’s flagship Sunday politics show admitted the mistake on X (formerly Twitter), telling her followers that she had accidently sent Johnson notes “in a message meant for my team”. She added that the blunder was “embarrassing and disappointing”.

In her post, Kuenssberg said: “While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead.

“It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.”

The former PM was lined to be interviewed by the veteran BBC journalist ahead of the publication of his new memoir, Unleashed, which will be released next week. Kuenssberg has previously grilled Johnson as part of the Panorama programme ‘Partygate: Inside The storm’ and ‘Laura Kuenssberg: State Of Chaos’.

Johnson’s team has not yet commented on the situation.