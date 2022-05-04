The Labour leader is under pressure over ‘beergate’ - but what is it all about, and how does it compare to the Tories’ ‘Partygate’ scandal?

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer launched the party’s election campaign at Barnet South Gate College. Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that police have not contacted him over allegations that he broke lockdown rules, in what the right-wing press has dubbed “beergate”.

The Labour leader has faced questions since footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 in Durham, during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Durham Police have been asked by Conservative MP Richard Holden, North West Durham, to reconsider their assessment that no offence was committed during the meeting.

But what is the background to ‘beergate’, what’s been said from both sides, and how does it compare to the ‘Partygate’ scandal that has engulfed the Tories?

What is ‘beergate’ all about?

The ‘beergate’ controversy has largely been driven by the Daily Mail, which has splashed its front page on the story for a week now, as well as The Sun - both Tory-supporting newspapers.

The story centres around footage which emerged of Sir Keir having a beer with colleagues in April last year. This was largely dismissed originally as a politically motivated counter attack against Partygate from the right-wing press.

But the scandal appears to be cutting through more widely this week, as more details emerge and Tory MPs demand answers.

That’s despite one Daily Mail piece using a photo of Sir Keir taken from a 2015 article, which Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries then shared on Twitter.

Sir Keir was also forced to admit that his office had made a “genuine mistake” by wrongly claiming his deputy Angela Rayner was not there on the night.

Today (4 May), The Sun reports that Met Police bodyguards, who had accompanied Sir Keir to Durham, witnessed the Labour leader and aides drinking beers and eating a £200 order of curry.

According to the newspaper, witnesses suggest dozens of MPs and aides gathered at Durham Miners’ Hall, with the police car still there late into the evening.

Sir Keir Starmer was campaigning in Hartlepool when the event took place (Photo: Getty)

What did Keir Starmer say on GMB?

The Labour leader confirmed the police “haven’t spoken to me” during Wednesday’s interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

He said: “I think they put out a statement last week saying they’re not reinvestigating and they haven’t spoken to me.”

About the incident, he said: “We’re on the road, at the end of the day, we’re in the office preparing. Now, that evening, from memory, we were doing an online event for members because we had this ‘get out the vote’ thing.

“At some point, this was in the evening, everybody’s hungry and then that takeaway was ordered. It was then delivered into the kitchen of the offices.

“Restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways were really the only way you could eat.

“So this was brought in and at various points people went through the kitchen, got a plate, had some food to eat and got on with their work.”

What are the Tories saying?

On Tuesday, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan became the latest Cabinet minister to back a further police investigation, telling Sky News: “If there is evidence brought to the police which makes them need to investigate whether or not those Covid rules were broken, they should do so.”

Today (4 May), Workington’s Conservative MP Mark Jenkison has accused Sir Keir of evading questions during his GMB interview, claiming he did not deny 30 people where there.

He wrote: “Why won’t Keir Starmer just tell the truth?”

Tagging Durham Police on Twitter, he added: “How much more evidence do you need?”

How does beergate compare to Partygate?

The Tories and sections of the media have latched on to the ‘beergate’ story, sensing an opportunity to damage Labour before the local elections.

However, while the Labour incident involves one ill-judged event at a time when indoor gatherings were legal if “reasonably necessary”, the allegations against Downing Street concern around 17 parties that took place at various stages of the lockdown, and more than 50 fixed penalty notices have been issued as a result.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted on BBC Breakfast there is a “world of difference” between the industrial scale of rule-breaking at Number 10 and the Labour leader’s “beergate” affair.

She said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have been fined by the Metropolitan Police whereas Durham police – where this alleged incident took place – said there’s no case to answer.

“The police have been very clear that in 10 Downing Street rule-breaking did happen and in Durham, Keir Starmer did not break the rules.

“Boris Johnson has lied and lied again, and then covered up the lies to Parliament about what happened at number 10.

“There is a world of difference between the rule-breaking and the fines that the Prime Minister and his office have received compared to what Keir did – which is basically working all day in an office and stopping to have some food and a drink.

“Durham has been clear, there’s no case to answer. It didn’t break the rules and the Tory mudslinging is to try and distract from the rule-breaking at Number 10, but also from the cost-of-living crisis.”