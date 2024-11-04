Sinn Féin has suspended Belfast City Councillor JJ Magee "without prejudice" following allegations of inappropriate online messages exchanged between him and a minor.

Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin's National Chairperson, confirmed that the party whip was removed from Magee and that the allegations were referred to social services and police as part of the party's safeguarding policy.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported receiving the allegation in June 2024 but stated that “no criminal offences were detected.” A PSNI spokeswoman added: "Safeguarding assessments and engagement with other statutory bodies were conducted at that time."

Magee's lawyer, KRW Law, issued a statement on his behalf, stating that Magee "denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct and in particular any conduct which may have occasioned a breach of the code of conduct for councillors." The law firm further described the complaint as “malicious” and claimed it “selectively edits significant portions of messages sent and received over a three-month period,” potentially influencing the assessment of the complaint’s validity.

KRW Law disclosed that Magee submitted a 38-page rebuttal to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards and that he did not initially inform Sinn Féin of the complaint, believing it lacked substance. The statement added that Magee “looks forward to having his good name restored.”

Sinn Féin has said it will not comment further as the matter is under “active investigation by the appropriate authorities.” Kearney confirmed that Belfast City Council’s chief executive had been notified.

The incident follows a series of controversies involving Sinn Féin members and safeguarding issues. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has faced scrutiny after it was revealed that party members provided references for Michael McMonagle, a former colleague later convicted of child sex offences. Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Niall Ó Donnghaile and party member Brian Stanley were also implicated in recent controversies, adding to the pressure on Sinn Féin’s leadership.