Scottish Bernard Cowan has been confirmed as among those killed in the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, died in the surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group on southern Israel. More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing amid the violence, which has reportedly claimed the lives of least 700 people in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Mr Cowan’s family told the BBC: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw paid tribute to Mr Cowan. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Desperately sad & grim news. The family of Bernard Cowan, of late my Eastwood constituent, have confirmed that he was murdered on Saturday by Hamas.