The BBC Chairman has called for a review into his appointment after reports claimed he was linked to Boris Johnson receiving a loan of up to £800,000.

Richard Sharp has said the BBC board will review any potential conflicts of interest over his appointment to the role of BBC Chairman amid scrutiny of his links with Boris Johnson.

It comes amid claims that Mr Sharp helped secure a loan of up to £800,000 for the then-Prime Minister, something which reportedly came just weeks before he was recommended for the job of chairman by Johnson. The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp was involved in talks about financing Johnson when he found himself in financial difficulty in late 2020.

The newspaper indentified Canadian businessman and multimillionaire Sam Blyth as the source of the loan given to Johnson. Mr Sharp has since confirmed that he introduced Johnson to Mr Blyth, who he described as an “old friend” and who also happened to be a distant cousin of the then-PM.

According to The Sunday Times, Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then had dinner at Chequers in late 2020 before the loan was finalised - although they have denied the PM’s finances were discussed. Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the Government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021.

Announcing the review on Monday (23 January), Mr Sharp said he had not been involved in a loan, a guarantee or arranging any financing. He claimed he wanted to ensure “all the appropriate guidelines have been followed”, and called the row “a distraction for the organisation, which I regret”. He also added that he had never hidden his longstanding relationship with the former PM.

The Labour Party had called for an investigation, writing to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was confronted with a series of questions about the claims during radio interviews on Sunday (22 January), and he claimed he had “no doubt” the BBC chairman was appointed on “merit”.

Has Boris Johnson responded to the claims?

A spokesperson for Johnson dismissed the report as “rubbish” and insisted his financial arrangements “have been properly declared”. “Richard Sharp has never given any financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor has Mr Johnson sought any financial advice from him,” the spokesman said.

Of Johnson’s private dinner with Sharp, an old friend, and Blyth, who is a distant relative, the spokesman said: “So what? Big deal.” Sharp told The Sunday Times: “There is not a conflict when I simply connected, at his request, Mr Blyth with the cabinet secretary and had no further involvement whatsoever.”

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC plays no role in the recruitment of the chair and any questions are a matter for the Government.”

There have been calls for an investigation following claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan - weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Labour call for “urgent investigation”

In the letter to Greenberg, Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds called for an “urgent investigation” as she cited the MPs’ code of conduct that “holders of public office should not place themselves under any financial or other obligation to outside individuals or organisations that might influence them in the performance of their official duties”.

She told the standards commissioner she was concerned that Johnson “may have breached this section by asking for an individual to facilitate a guarantee on a loan whom he would later appoint to a senior public role”. “The lack of transparency around it, like that of the issue raised around Blyth, may give the impression that this was a quid pro quo arrangement,” she added.

It comes after Labour demanded a probe earlier this week into reports that Johnson used Blyth, reportedly worth 50 million dollars, to act as a guarantor for an £800,000 credit facility. Dodds raised concerns that neither alleged arrangement was properly declared.

She said: “The financial affairs of this disgraced former Prime Minister just keep getting murkier, dragging the Conservative Party deeper into yet another quagmire of sleaze. Serious questions need to be asked of Johnson: why has this money never been declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous friends in return for such lavish loans?”

Foreign Secretary defends appointment of BBC Chairman

Making an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Cleverly said Sharp was appointed on “merit” and that “there is nothing wrong” with someone who is politically active then being appointed to the BBC. He said: “I know that he (Richard Sharp) is an incredibly accomplished, incredibly successful individual who brings a wealth of experience with him.

“That is why he was appointed to the chairmanship of the BBC, but I’ve not had the chance to discuss any of the issues that were brought up today. But I have absolutely no doubt he was appointed on merit, and the point that I would just remind people of is, it is not unusual, and indeed there is nothing wrong, for someone to be politically active prior to their appointment to senior BBC positions.

“That’s something that has happened pretty regularly in the past.” Asked whether the connection should have been declared in full on principle, he said: “Richard is an incredibly accomplished individual, had he not had a very, very successful career, giving him a wealth of experience before putting himself forward for BBC chairman, he wouldn’t have even been in the looking.”

Rachel Johnson denies knowledge of her brother’s financial affairs

Rachel Johnson denied any knowledge of her brother’s financial affairs, telling Kuenssberg: “All the parties involved have given statements to The Sunday Times, which suggest they did everything above board and everything was transparent. I suggest you ask Simon Case, who seems to be the linchpin in both these stories, to come on and say what happened.”

Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden described the report of Johnson and the BBC chairman as “pretty extraordinary”. On Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he did not say whether he thought the BBC was impartial, but added: “I do think it’s pretty extraordinary if someone who is running to be the chairman ends up acting as a broker to help the prime minister of the day of whatever financial difficulties he was in.

