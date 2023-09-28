Take a look inside Brightwell Manor - the property at the centre of the Boris Johnson/newt conservation drama

Take a look inside the property that Boris Johnson lives in, possibly through the help of former BBC Chairman Richard Sharp, which has been the subject of scrutiny regarding plans to build a pool. As reported by Amber Allott, Johnson will no longer need to worry about creating a 'hotel' for the newts that habit the area where he wishes planning permission to build the pool. This of course is the same man who once complained about building delays caused by newt conservation surveys being "a massive drag" on the country

Boasting high ceilings, large sash windows with shutters, wood panelling, ornate cornicing, open fireplaces, and flagstone floors, the well-laid-out rooms include a spacious reception hall, a dining room, a drawing room, a sitting room, a family room, a kitchen, and a study adorned with a mural by the neo-romanticism artist George Warner Allen. A utility area, a separate WC, and a staircase leading to a single bedroom complete the main house.

An extension added in the 1950s serves as a separate annexe, comprising a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large "music" room on the first floor. This double-aspect room offers scenic views of the Oxfordshire Downs from its balcony. The cottage, originally a stable block dating back to the 1840s, includes a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen, and two bedrooms with a bathroom on the first floor.

Approaching Brightwell Manor, visitors are greeted by a sweeping drive bordered by mature trees and a large pond. The property is encompassed on three sides by a stream-fed wide moat, featuring a dam to control the water level. The predominantly lawned gardens include mature trees, a chestnut tree grown from a conker taken from Windsor's Royal Mile, fruit trees, and a walled garden with apple trees and flower beds. Additional amenities comprise a tennis court, two stables, outdoor storage, and a double garage adjacent to the cottage.

The history and architecture of Brightwell Manor are richly rooted in the village of Brightwell and Sotwell, with origins dating back to Saxon times. The manor's architecture represents two distinct periods, with the oldest section believed to date back to 1605, while the attractive Georgian frontage was added towards the end of the 18th century. Noteworthy former owner Reverend Dr. W. R. Inge, Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral, used the family room as his study. The property's current owners acquired it from his family in 1971.

