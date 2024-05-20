Boris Johnson: Former prime minister spotted shopping at B&M in Didcot & drove off in old Toyota Previa

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
10 minutes ago
Boris Johnson was spotted shopping at a B&M store on Saturday

Boris Johnson has been spotted shopping at discount retailer B&M. The former Prime Minister was photographed at a store at B&M Home Store and Garden Centre in Didcot, Oxfordshire, on Saturday (May 18). The former prime minister was seen shopping with a white shirt with top buttons undone and sleeves rolled up, holding a B&M carrier bag. The shopper who took the photos claims Boris drove away in a green Toyota Previa people carrier. He was also seen paying for his shopping at the tills.

Ex-PM Boris Johnson was spotted shopping at B&M on Saturday (SWNS)

The shopper said: “I was at B&M in Didcot and my wife said 'I think that’s Boris Johnson' – it was definitely him. It was just really interesting to see the ex-Prime Minister shopping at a B&M in Didcot.

“He got in a really old car - it was a Toyota Previa. You don’t expect to see him in an old car, you expect to see people like that in flash cars – it was a people carrier type of car, so he must use it to carry the kids around.” 

