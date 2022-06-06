Boris Johnson’s result was worse than that of his predecessor Theresa May when she faced a confidence vote in 2018

Boris Johnson has narrowly survived a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 - a majority of just 63 - in favour of the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s result was worse than that of his predecessor Theresa May when she faced a confidence vote in 2018.

She secured the support of 63% of her MPs, while the Prime Minister only received 59%.

Mrs May was forced out of office within six months of her leadership contest.

Results in full

Tory MPs were asked the following question:

Do you have confidence in Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party:

Yes: 211

No: 148

Majority: 63

A total of 359 votes were cast - which means that every Tory MP voted - with no spoiled ballots.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed earlier in the day that at least 54 MPs had written a letter calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Johnson made a plea to Tory MPs to back his leadership rather than indulge in “pointless” internal warfare.

The vote – by secret ballot – took place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, and the result was announced at 9pm.

As the vote began a long queue of MPs formed outside the Houses of Parliament’s committee.

Earlier Sir Graham had said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

The vote comes after almost 30 Tory MPs called publicly for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of Covid regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.