The Prime Minister has been hit by over 40 resignations in a day following a fallout over the handling of the Chris Pincher scandal

Boris Johnson is reportedly remaining defiant and will not resign as Prime Minister despite mounting pressure from across his party.

Currently, 42 MPs have resigned from their government roles, the most prominent of which came when Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.

Mr Pincher quit his job as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men, however Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

It later emerged that the Prime Minister had “forgotten” about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

An apology from Mr Johnson was not enough to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and several others from their roles on Tuesday (5 July).

Home Secretary Priti Patel, an ardent supporter of the Prime Minister in the past, has reportedly told Mr Johnson of the “overwhelming view” within the party, while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Oportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are reported to have backed Mr Johnson’s position.

The Prime Minister has ignored the calls to resign and will remain in place, having allegedly told his cabinet members that it was a choice between either a leadership context or a summer of economic recovery.

Michael Gove has also been sacked as Levelling-Up Secretary, removing him from the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

List of changes in the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to be the new Chancellor

Universities minister Michelle Donelan has taken his place as Education Secretary

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Steve Barclay became the Health Secretary

Michael Gove has been sacked as Levelling-Up and Housing Secretary

List of resignations from the Government

Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor

Sajid Javid quit as health secretary

Simon Hart quit as Welsh secretary

Alex Chalk resigned as solicitor-general

Bim Afolami quit as Tory vice-chair

Will Quince has resigned as children and families minister

Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison resigned as trade envoys

Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho, David Johnston, Felicity Buchan, Laura Trott, Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards, Virginia Crosbie, Craig Williams, Duncan Baker, Ruth Edwards, Mark Logan, Sara Britcliffe, Mark Fletcher, Peter Gibson, Jacob Young, James Sunderland, James Daly and Danny Kruger left their parlimentary private secretary roles

Robin Walker quit as schools standards minister

John Glen resigned as treasury minister

Victoria Atkins quit as justice minister

Jo Churchill resigned as minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Stuart Andrew quit as housing minister

Rachel Maclean resigned as Home Office minister

Mike Freer has quit as equalities minister and exports minister

David Duduig resigned as fisheries envoy and trade envoy for Angola and Zambia

David Mundell quit as trade envoy to New Zealand

Simon Hart quit as Welsh Secretary

Ed Argar quit as health minister