Boris Johnson is reportedly remaining defiant and will not resign as Prime Minister despite mounting pressure from across his party.
Currently, 42 MPs have resigned from their government roles, the most prominent of which came when Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.
The Prime Minister has been hit by a series of resignations over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.
Mr Pincher quit his job as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men, however Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.
It later emerged that the Prime Minister had “forgotten” about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.
An apology from Mr Johnson was not enough to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and several others from their roles on Tuesday (5 July).
Home Secretary Priti Patel, an ardent supporter of the Prime Minister in the past, has reportedly told Mr Johnson of the “overwhelming view” within the party, while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Oportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg are reported to have backed Mr Johnson’s position.
The Prime Minister has ignored the calls to resign and will remain in place, having allegedly told his cabinet members that it was a choice between either a leadership context or a summer of economic recovery.
Michael Gove has also been sacked as Levelling-Up Secretary, removing him from the Prime Minister’s cabinet.
List of changes in the Cabinet
- Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to be the new Chancellor
- Universities minister Michelle Donelan has taken his place as Education Secretary
- The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Steve Barclay became the Health Secretary
- Michael Gove has been sacked as Levelling-Up and Housing Secretary
List of resignations from the Government
- Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor
- Sajid Javid quit as health secretary
- Simon Hart quit as Welsh secretary
- Alex Chalk resigned as solicitor-general
- Bim Afolami quit as Tory vice-chair
- Will Quince has resigned as children and families minister
- Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison resigned as trade envoys
- Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho, David Johnston, Felicity Buchan, Laura Trott, Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards, Virginia Crosbie, Craig Williams, Duncan Baker, Ruth Edwards, Mark Logan, Sara Britcliffe, Mark Fletcher, Peter Gibson, Jacob Young, James Sunderland, James Daly and Danny Kruger left their parlimentary private secretary roles
- Robin Walker quit as schools standards minister
- John Glen resigned as treasury minister
- Victoria Atkins quit as justice minister
- Jo Churchill resigned as minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Stuart Andrew quit as housing minister
- Rachel Maclean resigned as Home Office minister
- Mike Freer has quit as equalities minister and exports minister
- David Duduig resigned as fisheries envoy and trade envoy for Angola and Zambia
- David Mundell quit as trade envoy to New Zealand
- Simon Hart quit as Welsh Secretary
- Ed Argar quit as health minister
Latest updates as PM fights for his political future
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 July, 2022, 23:14
Suella Braverman calls on Johnson to go, will run for leadership
Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, has said “it’s time to go” for Boris Johnson.
The Cabinet minister, who has previously been a loyal supporter of the PM, told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.
She said: “The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.”
She said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.
Ed Argar quits as health minister
Health minister Ed Argar has resigned, bringing today’s total to 44.
In a letter to Boris Johnson shared on social media, Mr Argar said “change was needed” to deliver for the country.
He wrote: “From the earliest days of the pandemic as each day we learned more about the virus, how to counter it, how to treat it, and the the world-leading rollout of the vaccination programme, you have led our country’s response from the front.
“I have been, and am, proud to defend that record, and the opportunity to serve our country as part of that team, at such a moment is something I thank you for, and I have been honoured to serve you loyally since you became Prime Minister.
“However, I believe, with regret, that it is now the time to consider the future, and the ‘big call’ of how we face that future with integrity, and in that that context I fear that a change is needed in order for our Party to continue to deliver on our shared ambitions for the country.”
Third cabinet resignation confirmed as Simon Hart quits as Welsh Secretary
Boris Johnson has been hit with his third cabinet resignation after Simon Hart quit as Welsh Secretary.
Mr Hart was believed to be part of a group of cabinet members who had told Mr Johnson that his time as Prime Minister has run its course.
In his resignation letter, Mr Hart said he wanted the Prime Minister to “tun the ship around”, but “we have passed the point where this is possible”.
His resignations marks the fourth change to Mr Johnson’s cabinet after the resignation of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak and the sacking of Michael Gove.
Resignation tally continues to rise with three more MPs quitting
Boris Johnson might be defiant in staying in power but his headache isn’t disappearing soon as the resignations from his government continue to roll in.
MPs James Daly, Danny Kruger and David Mundell have all quit from their governmental roles.
Mr Daly and Mr Kruger both served as parliamentary private secretaries, while Mr Mundell served as trade envoy to New Zealand.
Mr Kruger, who had worked in Michael Gove’s department for Levelling-Up, said that the Prime Minister should be the one to leave, not Mr Gove.
The three resignations bring the total in the past two days to 42.
Michael Gove sacked by Boris Johnson
According to reports, Boris Johnson has sacked Michael Gove from his senior cabinet role.
Mr Gove, who served as the Levelling-Up Minister, was said to be a member of the cabinet group urging mr Johnson to resign.
The Prime Minister earlier refused to deny that Mr Gove had spoken to him to ask him to step down, saying at the Liaison Committee: “I’m here to talk about what the Government is doing.
“I’m not going to give a running commentary on political events.”
Resignations reach 39 as Jacob Young quits as parliamentary private secretary
MP Jacob Young has quit as a parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Levelling Up.
The politican’s resignation brings the total MPs who have quit their government roles in the past day to 39.
Mr Young said: “I hoped that I would not have to do this, and you know I am grateful for all the support you have given to the people of Teesside.
“However, as I told the Chief Whip and your advisers earlier today, your position is no longer tenable.
“Sadly, you no longer commands the support of the parliamentary party and as you have not heeded the advice given to you, I feel I am left with no choice but to step down. You know of my personal loyalty to you, and so you will now how it pains me to withdraw my support in this way.
“Today you are failing to listen to those most loyal to you. It is out of that same loyalty that I urge you to now step aside, and allow the country to move forward.”
Number 10 source claim Boris Johnson will not resign
Number 10 sources have claimed this evening that Boris Johnson is remaining strong in his position that he will not resign.
Despite the mounting pressure, Mr Johnson is said to have told his cabinet colleagues that he did not feel it was the right time for the country for him to leave the role.
The Prime Minister has allegedly backed up the decision saying that the choice is either a summer of economic growth or a leadership contest.
1922 committee elections to take place next week
Tory MPs are set to elect new members to the 1922 commitee next week, with a possibility of this impacting a second vote of no confidence being brought against Boris Johnson.
Current rules state that a vote of no confidence cannot take place against a serving Prime Minister twice in the space of 12 months.
However rebel Tory MPs are hoping to scoop up all 18 available seats on the committee in order to change these rules to allow a second vote of no confidence to be held against Mr Johnson.
The election is due to take place on Monday.
Priti Patel believed to be among cabinet minister urging Boris Johnson to go
It has been reported that Home Secretary Priti Patel is among the cabinet ministers urging Boris Johnson to resign amid crunch talks in Number 10.
Ms Patel has been a strong ally of the Prime Minister in the past, however this evening she is asking for Mr Johnson to step down.
The Home Secretary is said to have conveyed the “overwhelming view” of the party to the Prime Minister.
James Sunderland joins long list of MPs to quit government role
James Sunderland has become the 37th MP to resign from their government role in the past 24 hours.
The MP for Bracknell has quit as a parliamentary private secretary, stating on social media: “I have today resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Defra. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the trouble to share their views with me in recent months.
“I continue to serve the people of Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without to the best of my ability.”