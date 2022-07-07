Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister.
In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, he said that he will continue in the role until a new leader is elected.
Mr Johnson said he "fought" to stay on as Prime Minister because he felt it was his "obligation" to continue to do what the Tories promised in 2019.
However, he added that it was “clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader”.
In front of MPs and No 10 staff in Downing Street, he said: "I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.
“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.”
Mr Johnson had spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.
It comes after dozens of MPs have resigned from their government roles, the most prominent of which came when Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.
The Prime Minister was hit by a series of resignations over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.
Mr Pincher quit his job as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men, however Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.
It later emerged that the Prime Minister had “forgotten” about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.
Latest updates as PM resigns
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 13:50
Irish Government ‘stands ready’ to work with new PM
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said that the Irish Government “stands ready” to work with a new British Prime Minister.
Simon Coveney tweeted: “The Irish government stands ready to work with a new UK PM on protecting our shared achievements in the peace process and our shared responsibility under international law on Brexit.
“Let’s start with getting a government in Stormont. I wish Boris Johnson and his family well.”
Theresa May wants next PM to ‘unite the country and unite the party'
Former Prime Minister Theresa May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker Prime Minister, but said: “I don’t think there’s going to be a caretaker Prime Minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role.”
Mrs May, who was making a speech in London as Boris Johnson announced his resignation, was also asked what she would want to see in a new Prime Minister.
“I would want see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.
“This is so important going forward.
“I am concerned when I look at some other countries and the polarisation of politics in the United States, for example.
“I think that we need to ensure that we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society.”
Poll shows who Conservative members want as next leader
Boris Johnson expresses sadness at leaving ‘the best job in the world'
Boris Johnson pledged to support the next leader as he said some people would be “relieved” to see him go and expressing his sadness at leaving “the best job in the world”.
He said his successor’s priorities would be “helping families to get through … cutting burdens on businesses and families, and, yes, cutting taxes because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay the great public services.
“To that new leader, I say, whoever he or she may be, I say: ‘I will give you as much support as I can’.
“To you, the British public, I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.
“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”
Boris Johnson: arguments to stay in power rejected due to ‘herd instinct’
Boris Johnson said his arguments to stay in power were rejected due to a “herd instinct” at Westminster and said it was “painful” not to be able to deliver on his plans.
“In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in midterm after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.
“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.
“But as we’ve seen, at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves.
“And my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.”
Boris Johnson sought to stay on as PM because he felt it was his ‘obligation'
Boris Johnson said he sought to stay Prime Minister because he felt it was his “obligation” to continue to do what the Tories promised in 2019.
“I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.
“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.
“And of course, I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this Government.”
Boris Johnson: 'It is clearly now the will of the Conservative Party that there should be a new leader’
Boris Johnson
“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.
“And I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.
“And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”
Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister
In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, he said: “Clearly now the will of the Conservative Party is that there should be a new party leader and Prime Minister.”
He vowed to stay on until there was a new leader and said he had “fought so hard” to stay in the position because he felt it was his “obligation” to the public.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says it is her ‘duty’ to continue in role
Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is her “duty” to continue in the role.
She said in a statement: “The position of Home Secretary demands the holder of the office to be entirely focused on the business of government and our national security.
“At this critical time my duty is to continue to lead this Great Office of State, to protect our national security, and keep the citizens of our country safe.
“I will continue to work closely with colleagues across Government and our partners and agencies to ensure these important responsibilities are upheld.”
Lectern set-up outside 10 Downing Street
A lectern has been set up outside 10 Downing Street.
Staff are assembling outside Number 11 ahead of Boris Johnson’s statement.