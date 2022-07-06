Boris Johnson has been left fighting for his political future after Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.
The Prime Minister has been hit by a series of resignations over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.
Mr Pincher quit his job as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men, however Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.
It later emerged that the Prime Minister had “forgotten” about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.
An apology from Mr Johnson was not enough to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and several others from their roles on Tuesday (5 July).
List of changes in the Cabinet
- Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to be the new Chancellor
- Universities minister Michelle Donelan has taken his place as Education Secretary
- The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Steve Barclay became the Health Secretary
List of resignations from the Government
- Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor
- Sajid Javid quit as health secretary
- Bim Afolami quit as Tory vice-chair
- Will Quince has resigned as children and families minister
- Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison resigned as trade envoys
- Ministerial aides Felicity Buchan, Laura Trott, Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie left their roles
- Robin Walker quit as schools standards minister
- John Glen resigned as treasury minister
- Victoria Atkins quit as justice minister
Latest updates as PM fights for his political future
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 July, 2022, 11:59
Poll: 69% of people think Boris Johnson should resign
A YouGov poll has found that 69% of people think the Prime Minister should now resign.
Victoria Atkins resigns as justice minister
Victoria Atkins has resigned as a justice minister, telling Boris Johnson “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values” and “we can and must be better than this”.
‘The straw that has broken the camel’s back’: Tory MP submits letter of no confidence in PM
Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister and called for him to resign, stating “events of the past week have been the straw that has broken the camel’s back”.
“I have come to the conclusion, like a large number of my colleagues, that it’s in the best interests of my constituents, the country and the Conservative Party for the Prime Minister to step down,” he said in a statement posted to Facebook.
“A continuation of the status quo cannot continue and, regretfully, I believe that the Prime Minister’s tenure in office has run its course. Up until now I’ve continued to support the Prime Minister … however, events of the past week have been the straw that has broken the camel’s back.”
Treasury minister John Glen resigns over PM’s ‘poor judgement'
In his letter of resignation, Treasury minister John Glen, the Tory MP for Salisbury, said Boris Johnson’s “poor judgement” made it “impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience”.
“After much thought and with deep regret I must inform you that I have made the difficult decision to resign from the government
“It has been a great privilege to serve as Economic Secretary to the Treasury under three Chancellors, but I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role and to the financial services sector with the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country.
“When we met earlier this year, you asked me to commit to carry on working to deliver vital reforms for our world leading financial services. Those reforms are now ready to be presented to parliament, and they represent a fundamental reset of the regulatory framework for the industry and consumers.
“Looking back over my tenure, I am proud to have helped steer the City of London through a period of uncertainty following our decision to leave the EU. I also gratefully acknowledge the unstinting hard work and brilliance of my team of civil servants in the Treasury.
“However, recent events concerning the handling of the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Whip, and the poor judgement you have shown, have made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience.
“The country deserves better, and I must return to the backbenches to dedicate myself to the service of the people of Salisbury and South Wiltshire.”
Tory MP Felicity Buchan resigns from role as PPS
Kensington MP Felicity Buchan has resigned from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
In a letter posted to Twitter, she said “the current situation is untenable”.
PM understood to have told allies he is ‘not going anywhere'
Boris Johnson has insisted he will not leave No 10 despite a mounting revolt against his leadership.
Ministers and aides have continued to submit their resignations, while support is ebbing away from the Prime Minister among previously-loyal MPs.
But Mr Johnson is understood to have told allies that he is “not going anywhere” and his critics should “calm down”.
Robert Halfon admits loss of confidence in PM
Robert Halfon has admitted he has “lost confidence in the Prime Minister”.
In a letter posted to Twitter, the Tory MP for Harlow explained he was “previously against any leadership change … during Covid, a cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.
“However, after the events of the past few days and the resignation of Cabinet members, I feel that the public have been misled about the appointment of the former deputy chief whip.
“The parties at Number 10 Downing Street were bad enough but the appointment of this individual and the untruthful statement about what was known is unacceptable to me.”
Mr Halfon’s letter concluded that “if there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change”.
Schools Minister Robin Walker resigns
Robin Walker has quit as schools standards minister.
In his resignation, Mr Walker said: “Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership”.
The loss of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid “reflects a worrying narrowing of the broad church that I believe any Conservative government should seek to achieve”, he added in his letter to Boris Johnson.
He told Mr Johnson the “great achievements” of the government had been “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.
Zahawi vows to honour pledge on teachers’ pay
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said he will honour a pledge made as education secretary to raise teachers’ starting salaries by 9%.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “My submission to the pay review body was to say we need to get teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000 and that’s where the 9% pay rise – we will deliver on that this year and 7.7% next year, and of course for more senior teachers my submission to the pay review body was 5% over two years.
“We will look across government, across departments at what the pay review bodies will recommend.”
Mr Zahamwi said he had submitted the plans for a pay raise for teachers as Education Secretary and that had been a manifesto pledge.
He added: “We will deliver on that pledge, that is a promise I make teachers.”