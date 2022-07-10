Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt becomes latest to launch bid to replace Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to become the next Conservative Party leader saying “Our leadership has to change”.

She is the ninth MP to announce they are entering the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Grant Shapps and Nadhim Zahwai put their hats in the ring for the Tory party leadership on Saturday (9 July) evening.

Former Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt has also announced his own bid.

Mr Shapps has promised he will end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”.

Launching his campaign, Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and business, boost defence spending, and continue with education reforms that he started in his previous role.

Another notable MP to launch a bid is former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who released a campaign video on Twitter.

Kemi Badenoch has become the latest to join the race - writing in The Times that she wanted “set us free by telling people the truth”.

Nadhim Zahawi (left) and Grant Shapps (right) have launched bids for Tory leadership. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside Mr Sunak, Tom Tugendhat has also officially launched a leadership bid. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”

Attorney General Suella Braverman previously told ITV’s Robert Peston she would like to run - hours before Mr Johnson had actually resigned.

However Defence Secretary and one of the bookies early favourites Ben Wallace has announced he will not be running.

It comes after a dramatic day in Westminster as Boris Johnson officially announced his resignation.

With no clear frontrunner - and numerous potential candidates - the contest to succeed him as Prime Minister is wide open.

Arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker also said he was “seriously” considering running to be the next leader.

Meanwhile, there is growing pressure from senior Tories for Mr Johnson to step down immediately and not wait for the election of a new leader.

Some MPs fear a summer of “chaos” if he remains in No 10 while a leadership contest - which could run for weeks or even months - takes place.