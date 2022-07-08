The Tory leadership race is underway with some contenders already announcing their candidacy while others assess whether they have the support to mount a serious challenge.
It comes after a dramatic day in Westminster as Boris Johnson officially announced his resignation.
With no clear frontrunner - and numerous potential candidates - the contest to succeed him as Prime Minister is wide open.
Attorney General Suella Braverman told ITV’s Robert Peston that she would like to be the next PM - and made the announcement before Mr Johnson stepped down.
The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat threw his hat in the ring, saying he was putting together a “broad coalition” offering a “clean start”.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”
Arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker also said he was “seriously” considering running to be the next leader.
Meanwhile, there is growing pressure from senior Tories for Mr Johnson to step down immediately and not wait for the election of a new leader.
Some MPs fear a summer of “chaos” if he remains in No 10 while a leadership contest - which could run for weeks or even months - takes place.
However, at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (8 July) Mr Johnson told ministers that he would not seek to implement any new policies in his remaining time in office.
Latest updates as PM resigns
Last updated: Friday, 08 July, 2022, 10:46
Education secretary says new PM should allow Johnsons to have wedding party at Chequers
James Cleverly said a new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.
The new Education Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Mr Johnson should still have the celebration at the prime minister’s country house in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then.
“I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.
“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…
“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in PM if Tories don’t get rid of him immediately
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said
The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme:
“We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.
“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.
“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the house or the British public.”
Major: ‘unwise and unsustainable’ for Johnson to remain in office
Former PM Sir John Major has said it would be “unwise and may be unsustainable” for Boris Johnson to remain in office while a new Tory leader is elected.
In a letter to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his Government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.
“In such a circumstance the Prime Minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield.
“Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not – or could not – do so.”
Sir John suggested Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could be an acting prime minister until a new leader was elected.
Or he said Tory MPs could elect the new leader who would become prime minister, with party members then asked to endorse the decision.
Sir John said: “Neither of these options is ideal, but the interests of the country must be given priority over all else and, with so many long-term and critical issues before us, an imaginative response even at the risk of some bruised feelings within the party – is most definitely in the national interest.”
Dominic Raab and Michael Gove rule out leadership bids
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and former Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove have confirmed that they will not be joining the leadership race to replace Boris Johnson.
Following Mr Johnson’s resignation, all eyes turned to potential candidates to take over as Tory leader and Prime Minister.
Those who are believed to be considering launching a leadership bid are Suella Braverman, Grant Shapps and Sajid Javid.
Bookies’ current favourite to succeed Mr Johnson is Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Boris Johnson speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after resignation speech
Boris Johnson has spoken to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelesnky following his resignation speech outside Number 10.
The pair have formed a close personal and political relationship following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and the subsequent support from the UK.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister highlighted the UK’s unwavering cross-party support for President Zelensky’s people, and said the UK would continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed.
“The Prime Minister added that he would continue to work at pace with partners to try and end the grain blockade in the coming weeks.
“He thanked President Zelensky for everything he’s doing to stick up for freedom, for his friendship and for the kindness of the Ukrainian people.
“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK’s efforts.
“The Prime Minister finished the call by praising President Zelensky, saying: ‘You’re a hero, everybody loves you’.”
Labour MP: Johnson could put ‘country’s security at risk’ if he takes too long to relinquish power
Labour MP Chris Bryant has said outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could put the “country’s security and economy at risk” if he takes too long to relinquish power.
“He hasn’t resigned so far, he said he’s going to resign later on this year.
“It’s now in the hands of the Conservative Party to decide how long that is going to take, if it is going to be a few days, OK, maybe he can stay.
“If it is going to be months he cannot stay, because that puts the country’s security and economy at risk because he will be a completely lame duck prime minister.
“I think we either have a new prime minister by the end of next week or there will certainly be a vote of confidence in the House of Commons.
“The whole of the Tory party are to blame for this, they put him in there and they took ages and ages to get to this point, even when he was clearly breaking every rule going.”