NThe Tory leadership race is well underway as more contenders have begun to announce their candidacy while others assess whether they have the support to mount a serious challenge.
The most notable MP to launch their bid so far is former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who released a campaign video on Twitter.
Kemi Badenoch has become the latest to join the race - writing in The Times that she wanted “set us free by telling people the truth”.
Alongside Mr Sunak, Tom Tugendhat has also officially launched a leadership bid. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”
Attorney General Suella Braverman previously told ITV’s Robert Peston she would like to run - hours before Mr Johnson had actually resigned.
However Defence Secretary and one of the bookies early favourites Ben Wallace has announced he will not be running.
It comes after a dramatic day in Westminster as Boris Johnson officially announced his resignation.
With no clear frontrunner - and numerous potential candidates - the contest to succeed him as Prime Minister is wide open.
Loading....
Arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker also said he was “seriously” considering running to be the next leader.
Loading....
Meanwhile, there is growing pressure from senior Tories for Mr Johnson to step down immediately and not wait for the election of a new leader.
Some MPs fear a summer of “chaos” if he remains in No 10 while a leadership contest - which could run for weeks or even months - takes place.
However, at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (8 July) Mr Johnson told ministers that he would not seek to implement any new policies in his remaining time in office.
Latest updates as PM resigns
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 13:30
Defence secretary Ben Wallace will NOT stand for leadership
Kemi Badenoch announces leadership bid
Watch: Rishi Sunak launches leadership and PM bid with campaign video
Rishi Sunak launches bid to become Tory leader
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has officially announced that he is running as Tory leader.
Mr Sunak opened the floodgate after resigning alongside former Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening in an attempt to force Boris Johnson out of office.
In his official leadership bid statement: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”
Tom Tugendhat enters the race for Tory leader
Tom Tugendhat has officially announced he is running for leader of the party following Boris Johnson’s resignation.
The MP for Tonbridge, Edenbridge and Malling was heavily rumoured to be preapring a leadership bid and has now confirmed this, becoming the first member to officially announce their bid.
In a statement on Twitter, he said: “This nation needs a clean start and a government that will make trust, service and an unrelenting focus on the cost of living crisis its guiding principle.”
Education secretary says new PM should allow Johnsons to have wedding party at Chequers
James Cleverly said a new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.
The new Education Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Mr Johnson should still have the celebration at the prime minister’s country house in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then.
“I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.
“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…
“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in PM if Tories don’t get rid of him immediately
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said
The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme:
“We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.
“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.
“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the house or the British public.”
Watch: Boris Johnson’s key moments as Prime Minister
Major: ‘unwise and unsustainable’ for Johnson to remain in office
Former PM Sir John Major has said it would be “unwise and may be unsustainable” for Boris Johnson to remain in office while a new Tory leader is elected.
In a letter to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his Government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.
“In such a circumstance the Prime Minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield.
“Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not – or could not – do so.”
Sir John suggested Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could be an acting prime minister until a new leader was elected.
Or he said Tory MPs could elect the new leader who would become prime minister, with party members then asked to endorse the decision.
Sir John said: “Neither of these options is ideal, but the interests of the country must be given priority over all else and, with so many long-term and critical issues before us, an imaginative response even at the risk of some bruised feelings within the party – is most definitely in the national interest.”