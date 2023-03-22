The former Prime Minister said he would find it “very difficult” to support the Windsor Framework

Boris Johnson has said he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The former Prime Minister had already voiced concerns about the deal brokered with Brussels earlier this month, and has now confirmed he will not be backing it when MPs vote on the Stormont brake in the Commons on Wednesday (22 March).

The Windsor Framework was agreed by Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 27 February to change how the Northern Ireland Protocol operates.

Boris Johnson has said he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the main points of the deal was to facilitate the flow of goods from the EU and the UK through Northern Ireland. It will see the introduction of two new trade routes in Northern Ireland to simplify the process.

Products which will travel through Northern Ireland to its EU neighbour Ireland will go through a ‘red lane’, meaning products being transported will need to pass all custom checks before they cross the Irish Sea. A ‘green lane’ will also be created to allow products from the UK destined for Northern Ireland to pass through with customs scrapped.

A so-called emergency “Stormont brake” is also a key part of the deal, designed to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to block any EU law changes coming into force in the region, with No 10 hopeful it will ensure concerns over a “democratic deficit” are addressed. Sunak called it a “very powerful mechanism” for Stormont to use when it has concerns over EU law, as he heralded the overall deal as a “decisive breakthrough”

But Johnson argues that the proposal would mean the UK as a whole will be unable to “properly take advantage of Brexit”. In a statement, he said: “The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order – and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK – or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

“That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today. Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control.”

Labour said it would be backing the Windsor Framework agreement signed last month, meaning the government should win the Commons division comfortably, despite criticism from some hardline Tory Brexiteers.

But the DUP has already said its eight MPs will vote against the regulation to implement the Stormont brake as it continues to seek changes to the overall framework.

The confirmation by Johnson of his opposition to the UK-EU deal comes ahead of his appearance before the Privileges Committee, where he will face a grilling from MPs investigating claims that he knowingly misled Parliament over the partygate affair.

The former PM, who agreed the original Northern Ireland Protocol with Brussels as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, had earlier this month indicated that he would find it “very difficult” to support the Windsor agreement.

It is unclear how large a rebellion Sunak will face in the Commons when the secondary legislation on the Stormont brake comes before MPs.

On Tuesday (21 March), the European Research Group (ERG) said the brake, which is intended to provide a veto on the imposition of new EU regulations in Northern Ireland, is “practically useless” following an analysis of the framework by its “star chamber” of lawyers.

Eurosceptic members have not yet decided how to vote, with the group set to meet later on Wednesday.

Liz Truss is planning to vote against the deal, a source close to the former Prime Minister has said. Truss was understood to believe the PM’s Windsor pact does not “satisfactorily resolve the issues thrown up by” the Northern Ireland Protocol and “almost fatally impinges” on the UK’s ability to diverge from EU rules and regulations.

Downing Street has indicated there could be further votes in the coming weeks on the statutory instruments needed to implement other elements of the framework, but there is frustration among some MPs that Sunak is resisting calls for an overall vote on the whole framework document.