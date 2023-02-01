Reports suggest that the EU and Britain have made breakthroughs on customs deals and the role of the European Court post-Brexit.

Britain and the European Union have struck a customs deal that could help end the post-Brexit dispute over Northern Ireland, reports suggest.

Brussels has accepted a proposal that will avoid the need for routine checks on products entering Northern Ireland, marking a major step towards ending the long-standing impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Times reports.

It is understood that this agreement is based on plans for ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes, which would see goods transported easily from Britain to Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, goods set to subsequently move into the Republic of Ireland would be checked at ports.

An agreement still needs to be negotiated on exports of live animals, with the UK reportedly willing to maintain EU veterinary standards.

Separately, the EU has also made a key concession on the role of the European Court of Justice. For the first time, the bloc said that the ECJ could only rule on issues relating to Northern Ireland if a case had first been referred by the courts there. Previously, Brussels had insisted that the European Commission should be able to take cases straight to court.

However, a government source has said that discussions are still ongoing - and no final decisions have been reached. A spokesperson told Reuters that its priority would be to protect the Good Friday Agreement, and “preserve political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK’s internal market.”

The Times had reported that the veterinary deal and ECJ jurisdiction were both still being discussed, but had said that the Northern Ireland customs deal was finalised. It added that the deal was due to be announced in January, but was pulled at the last minute.

One source indicated to the newspaper that the delay was due to Rishi Sunak wanting to announce the deal when all of it was ready to sign, rather than just parts. Meanwhile, another suggested the EU feared the Prime Minister could not sell the package to the Democratic Unionist Party and Tory Brexiteers.

It comes after months of private talks led by Foreign Office officials and Sir Tim Barrow, who helped negotiate the original Brexit trade deal. If the deal passes, it would be a key breakthrough in ending years of post-Brexit political wrangling - with both sides reportedly keen to announce an agreement before April, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Loyalists hold up placards during an anti Northern Ireland Protocol protest against the so called Irish Sea border on April 6, 2021 in Larne, Northern Ireland. Credit: Getty Images

UK sources have said that Brussels has made significant concessions, such as on the jurisdiction of the European Court. A source told The Times: “This is a critical issue of sovereignty and that will remain with the UK. The EU has moved a lot from its original position. This deal won’t delight anyone but the hope is it satisfies everyone enough.”

There are fears however that Brexiteers and the DUP could vote to reject the deal, particularly if Brussels emphasises any continuing role for the European Court.

