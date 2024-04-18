Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The EU has proposed negotiating a youth mobility visa for the UK, which would allow Britons to live and work in Europe.

Since Brexit, people from the UK are only allowed to visit European countries for 90 out of every 180 days, and it’s much harder to get a work visa. This has affected a number of industries, including hospitality and touring musicians. It’s also harder for students to study abroad on the continent.

The EU Commission has proposed negotiating for people aged between 18 and 30 to be able to travel and work across Europe for four years, and vice versa with Europeans coming to the UK. Maroš Šefčovič, executive vice-president for European Green Deal, said: “The United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union has hit young people in the EU and the UK who would like to study, work and live abroad particularly hard.

“Today, we take the first step towards an ambitious but realistic agreement between the EU and the UK that would fix this issue. Our aim is to rebuild human bridges between young Europeans on both sides of the Channel.”

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen unveiling the Windsor Framework last year. The deal dealt with more than trade - ensuring "no diminution" of rights applicable in Northern Ireland before Brexit.

The Commission said it wants to find an “innovative way” to address the barriers in mobility, and allow young people to travel and live abroad without being tied to a purpose, for example studying or working. The Commission will take the proposal to the EU Council, and if it’s approved start negotiations with the UK government.

Charles Owen, managing director of Seasonal Business in Travel, added: “A reciprocal youth mobility scheme is a win-win for both Europe and the UK, and in particular for struggling businesses suffering from chronic labour shortages, made worse by Brexit.

“Momentum is building to get this deal done and we implore the Prime Minister to talk to Industry and prepare for the upcoming negotiations appropriately. This is a serious economic and cultural opportunity for all.”

Whether Rishi Sunak would accept such a proposal is another matter, although the Home Office is reportedly assessing a youth mobility scheme. The Prime Minister is desperately trying to bring down net migration, which hit a record high of 745,000 in 2022.

He recently brought in a number of restrictions to clamp down on legal migration, including blocking social care workers from bringing dependents and significantly increasing the minimum salary threshold. The government has also ruled out returning to the Erasmus programme, which allows students to study at universities in the EU.

Labour MP for Walthamstow, Stella Creasy

Labour MP Stella Creasy called on Keir Starmer to consider the proposal. She said: “This is good news. Since Brexit our young people have lost out on countless jobs, study places and opportunities because they can't travel across Europe. Its a no brainer to start this negotiation - if the Tories won't take up this opportunity to develop such a scheme Labour must.”

Starmer has said he wants a closer relationship with the EU, although has ruled out rejoining the bloc, single market or customs union. Some of the details may be tricky for Sunak or Starmer to agree on, including an equal treatment of UK and EU students regarding tuition fees and removing the health surcharge. Labour has also ruled out re-joining the Erasmus scheme.

Sadiq Khan has previously called for a youth mobility scheme. He told the Observer earlier in the year: “The government’s hard Brexit has done damage right across London and it is young people who have been hardest hit in so many ways.

“Not only is it more difficult for young people to move abroad for work, but the government’s wrong-headed decision to leave the Erasmus scheme has made it much harder for students to study abroad too. I’m clear that I’d be supportive of a youth mobility scheme, which would benefit us economically, culturally and socially. While the UK may no longer be part of the EU, London is, and always will be, a European city.”

Previously, George Eustice, who is a Brexiteer, called on the government to negotiate with European countries for two-year work visas for under 35s. It is thought this could particularly benefit the hospitality sector, and also potentially help artists embarking on tours - who have been particularly badly affected by post-Brexit rules.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said: “This landmark intervention is a welcome acknowledgement of the immense impact that Brexit has had not only on young Brits but young Europeans as well. The UK Government must now respond in kind.