Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed a rise in national minimum wage will be announced during the Autumn Budget.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National minimum wage looks set to increase by 6.7% in 2025, an above-inflation increase for more than one million workers in the UK, as first reported by The Times. There may also be a increase for younger people, aged between 18 years old and 20 years old, who do not fit into the 21 and above wage category, as well as apprentices.

The Chancellor is due to announce her range of economical measures in the Autumn Budget announcement on Wednesday, October 30. The adjustment to minimum wage would follow the guidance from the Low Pay Commission, which recommends minimum wage rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the Low Pay Commission include cost of living pressures, which were included at the request of the new government. While the commission recommended in its latest estimation that minimum wage should go up by 5.8%, reports suggest that the government could go beyond this and increase it by 6.7%.

What will national minimum wage be in 2025?

Currently, the national living wage - which is the minimum wage for those aged 21 and over - is at over £11.44 an hour.

According to reports, if the government are set to increase national minimum wage by 6.7%, this would put rate of pay at £12.21 per hour for workers aged 21 and over from April 1, 2025.

For younger workers aged 18 to 20, minimum wage will increase from £8.20 to £10 per hour. Apprentices will see a big pay bump from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour.