Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 budget is set to be unveiled today with highly anticipated announcements on national insurance and income tax expected.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the final Spring Statement before the upcoming general election, with this the last opportunity for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet to make major fiscal policy changes before voters head to the polls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuts to National Insurance are expected to be announces, as well as income tax freezes. The Chancellor is also expected to make major announcements around housing and reforms to the non-dom status, which Sunka's wife, Akshata Murthy, had previously benefitted from.

Here's how to keep up to date with the latest line from today's Spring Statement.

What time will Jeremy Hunt announce the Budget?

The Spring Statement is set to be announced after Prime Minister's Questions at 12pm. The Chancellor's statement is due to begin at 12.30pm.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP's Stephen Flynn will respond to the statement at around 1.30pm, while a press conference held by the Office for Budget Responsibility will be held at 2.30. Hunt will conclude budget day by addressing Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee at around 5pm.

How to watch budget 2024 live

Advertisement

Advertisement