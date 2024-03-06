Budget 2024: what time will Chancellor Jeremy Hunt make his Spring Statement? How to watch budget live
The 2024 budget is set to be unveiled today with highly anticipated announcements on national insurance and income tax expected.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the final Spring Statement before the upcoming general election, with this the last opportunity for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet to make major fiscal policy changes before voters head to the polls.
Cuts to National Insurance are expected to be announces, as well as income tax freezes. The Chancellor is also expected to make major announcements around housing and reforms to the non-dom status, which Sunka's wife, Akshata Murthy, had previously benefitted from.
Here's how to keep up to date with the latest line from today's Spring Statement.
What time will Jeremy Hunt announce the Budget?
The Spring Statement is set to be announced after Prime Minister's Questions at 12pm. The Chancellor's statement is due to begin at 12.30pm.
Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and the SNP's Stephen Flynn will respond to the statement at around 1.30pm, while a press conference held by the Office for Budget Responsibility will be held at 2.30. Hunt will conclude budget day by addressing Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee at around 5pm.
How to watch budget 2024 live
You can watch a livestream of Hunt's live on this article, via the live video at the top of the page. The coverage will begin live from 11.45am. You can also follow the latest comment, reaction and analysis of today's announcement in NationalWorld's Budget 2024 Live Blog.
