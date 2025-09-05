Yvette Cooper has been replaced as home secretary as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet reshuffle, according to reports.

Following the departure of deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, the PM is making some sweeping changes at the top of his government.

As previously reported, Rayner resigned from her position after an independent adviser concluded she had underpaid on stamp duty for her second home - an £800,000 apartment in Hove - by around £40,000.

After coming to her defence, Lucy Powell was removed from her position as leader of the Commons.

Now, PA has reported that Yvette Cooper has been moved from home secretary to foreign secretary with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her.

David Lammy will become justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister.

Ian Murray has also been sacked as Scottish secretary, and vented his frustrations online.

In a post on social media, he said: “I am hugely disappointed to be leaving government, with so much done and so much more to do, but I now look forward to spending a little more time with my wife and two beautiful girls, while continuing to serve the wonderful people of Edinburgh South.”