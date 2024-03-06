Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt took the opportunity to mock the Labour leader's weight and his deputy's ownership of "multiple homes" during his presentation of the last Budget before a general election on Wednesday (March 6). Mr Hunt sprinkled his speech with jabs aimed at the opposing party while introducing various tax reforms.

Mr Hunt entered into a dispute, initially between Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Mandelson, who earlier in the week suggested the Labour leader should "shed a few pounds". Later in his address, Mr Hunt also targeted deputy leader Angela Rayner over allegations that she evaded taxes on her "multiple" residences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exchange follows remarks made by Labour adviser Peter Mandelson, who emphasised the significance of politicians' appearance in an interview with The Times' How to Win an Election podcast, saying both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir could better present themselves to win over voters.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer doing media intervews, watched by deputy leader Angela Rayner. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Discussing the prime minister’s notorious slim-fit suits and skinny ties, the ex-Labour comms chief said they “diminish him rather than expand him”. And, in a bid to be even-handed, Lord Mandelson said: “I think Keir Starmer needs to shed a few pounds, and that would be an improvement.” He added: “Ties and appearance are not unimportant."

Mr Hunt told MPs: "I know (Sir Keir) has been taking advice from Lord Mandelson, who yesterday rather uncharitably said he needed to shed a few pounds. Ordinary families will lose more than a few pounds if that group comes into power. If he wants to join me in my marathon training, he's more than welcome."

However, Labour appeared unfazed by the attack, saying that this will not affect its seat predictions in the upcoming general election. Recent opinion surveys by YouGov show that the Labour Party is predicted to win 385 seats with Conservatives only retaining 169 seats. A spokesperson said: "There is no evidence to suggest this is weighing down our poll lead."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sir Keir's deputy also faced scrutiny, with Mr. Hunt raising the issue of Ms Rayner's "multiple dwellings" after she was labelled "two homes Rayner" by the Mail on Sunday. Mr Hunt said: “I’ve also been looking at stamp duty relief for people who purchase more than one dwelling in a single transaction, known as multiple dwellings relief. I see the deputy leader of the Labour Party paying close attention, given her multiple dwellings.”