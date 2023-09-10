A Parliamentary researcher has been held on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act

Rishi Sunak has alerted the Chinese premier to his "significant concerns" about Beijing's suspected meddling in democratic processes, following the detention of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying.

Several hours after learning of two UK arrests under the Official Secrets Act, the Prime Minister spoke with Li Qiang at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday (10 September). Downing Street confirmed Sunak met his Chinese counterpart on the margins of the summit for an informal discussion.

One of those detained is believed to be a researcher with connections to several senior Tories, including Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee, and Tom Tugendhat, minister of security.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on 13 March on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Both were held on suspicion of offences under section one of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which punishes offences that are said to be “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state”.

One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire, while the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh, Scotland Yard said. Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

Tugendhat is said not to have had any contact with the researcher since before he became security minister in September last year. Kearns declined to comment, adding: “While I recognise the public interest, we all have a duty to ensure any work of the authorities is not jeopardised.”

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China pressure group said it was “appalled at reports of the infiltration of the UK Parliament by someone allegedly acting on behalf of the People’s Republic of China”.

A source close to Kearns said: “It is inevitable the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would target and seek to undermine Parliament’s leading voices who have demonstrated the ability to constrain the CCP’s ambitions.”

They said the allegations, if true, would be a “serious escalation and shows the CCP will go to any length to attack thorns in their side”.

