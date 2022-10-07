An investigation has been launched into the Tory minister after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham

A Tory minister has been asked to leave his government role “with immediate effect” after claims of “serious misconduct” at the Conservative Party Conference.

Number 10 confirmed that Conor Burns, MP for Bournemouth West, was to leave his role after it was announced by the Tory whips office that he was under investigation for “inappropriate behaviour” at the recent event in Birmingham. The nature of the allegations has not been disclosed.

The trade minister has been sacked from Liz truss’ government over the allegations. However, according to The Sun, he intends to co-operate fully with the investigation and “looks forward to clearing his name”.

Who is Conor Burns?

Conor Burns has been MP for Bournemouth West since 2010. During his time as an MP, he has been known to be a strong ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He was appointed to the role of trade minister by Liz Truss when she came to power. Mr Burns previously held the role of Northern Ireland minister.

What has he been accused of?

As of yet, the nature of the allegations have not been disclosed publically. However, the “serious misconduct” allegations have led to his sacking and a consequent investigation into the incident being launched.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect. The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

A spokesman for the whips office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week. We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

Speaking to The Times Radio, government minister Victoria Prentis said that the allegations made against Mr Burns were “obvously concerning”. She added that the party was taking the investigation “very seriously”.

Ms Prentis said: “I think all I can say is that the Prime Minister has taken decisive action, and we’ll make sure that this is properly investigated. In terms of politics as a whole it’s always worrying because we all expect and hope to maintain the highest standards in public life.”