Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head in a TV debate on Monday (25 July) evening as the battle to become the next prime minister intensified over the weekend.
The two rival camps have clashed over several key issues including immigration, China and the economy.
The BBC debate at 9pm will be hosted by Sophie Raworth.
Political editor Chris Mason and economics editor Faisal Islam will offer analysis and some follow-up questions.
While the studio audience will be made up entirely of people who voted Conservative at the last general election.
Who is the favourite to win?
The former chancellor topped every ballot with Tory MPs - and won 137 votes in the final run-off compared to 113 for Ms Truss and 105 for Penny Mordaunt, who was eliminated.
However, Mr Sunak in particular faces pressure to perform well in the debates with bookies making Ms Truss the favourite after a series of opinion polls and surveys put her firmly ahead with Conservative members.
According to Paddy Power, Ms Truss is favourite to win at 8/15 while Mr Sunak’s odds currently sit at 5/4.
Latest updates on Tory leadership race
Last updated: Monday, 25 July, 2022, 14:46
Rishi Sunak agrees to Andrew Neil TV interview while Liz Truss declines
Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Andrew Neil, while his rival Liz Truss has so far declined, Channel 4 has said.
The former chancellor will be grilled live at 7.30pm on Friday on the network, where Neil hosts a weekly politics programme having left the BBC and GB News.
In a swipe at his opponent, Mr Sunak tweeted:
Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz tweeted:
First hustings date set for next week
The first of the 12 official public hustings organised by the Tory party in the leadership contest has been set for 28 July in Leeds, before Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tour the UK for questioning.
A hustings for the Conservative Councillors’ Association, organised separately and believed to be taking place behind closed doors, is expected to take place on Thursday.
Conservative members are expected to receive postal ballots by 5 August, with the ballot shutting at 5pm on 2 September ahead of the final announcement.
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak agree to Sky News debate
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have signed up to a Sky News debate after an earlier televised appearance was cancelled in the wake of fiery clashes between the candidates.
The broadcaster secured an hour-long head to head between the final two vying for the Tory leadership to take place on 4 August, and to be hosted by broadcaster Kay Burley.
The pair had earlier declined to take part in a debate Sky scheduled for the wider candidates, forcing the broadcaster to cancel its plans with a day’s notice.
On Wednesday, Mr Sunak tweeted: “Looking forward to it!”
Liz Truss is bookies favourite to be next Prime Minister
Liz Truss has become the bookies favourite to become the next Prime Minister.
Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the contest following the final plarimentary vote, leaving Ms Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak left to face the run-off vote.
According to Paddy Power, Ms Truss is favourite to win at 8/15.
Mr Sunak’s odds currently sit at 5/4.
A spokesperson from Paddy Power said: “The Penny has finally dropped for Tory MPs with Mordaunt dropping out of the leadership race this afternoon.
“It seems Liz will earn the Truss of the Tory members and win the keys to Downing Street and it looks like we won’t be seeing Rishi in Number 10 anytime Soon-ak!”
Penny mordaunt knocked out of race at last step
Penny Mordaunt has been eliminated from the leadership contest during the last ballot amongst parliamentary MPs.
Ms Mordaunt’s departure from the contest means that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will face off in the final run-off vote.
The vote will take place among Conservative Party members across the UK, with the result expected to be announced on 5 September.
Third round ballot results
Rishi Sunak - 137 (+19)
Liz Truss - 113 (+27)
Eliminated: Penny Mordaunt - 105 (+13)
Watch: Boris Johnson departs last ever PMQs by saying ‘Hasta la vista, baby'
Boris Johnson departed the Commons saying “Hasta la vista, baby”, apparently quoting actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase from the film Terminator.
Finishing his speech at the despatch box, the Prime Minister said: “Mission largely accomplished for now.”
“I want to thank you Mr Speaker, I want to thank all the wonderful staff of the House of Commons, I want to thank all my friends and colleagues, I want to thank my right honourable friend opposite. I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby, thank you.”
His speech prompted sustained clapping, cheers and a standing ovation from many MPs as he departed the Commons chamber.
Lib Dems call for general election in Johnson’s final PMQs
Boris Johnson did not directly address when asked by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey whether there should be a general election once a new Tory leader is chosen, but the Prime Minister warned of a “crackpot coalition” in his reply.
Sir Ed said: “The candidates now plotting to take his place all profess that they would spring a fresh start, a clean break from his Government.
“But does the Prime Minister not agree with me that a fresh start and a clean break would require a new mandate from the British people? And before they strut and fret their hour upon the stage there should be a general election?”
The Prime Minister said, quoting Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “Polonius, that’s who he is… what you need – more matter with less art.”
“The only thing you need to know, if there were to be a general election of course the Liberal Democrats would rightly get thrashed. That is the moment when the public actually look with horror on what Liberal Democrat policies really are.
“And all these rural voters would discover the massive green taxes that they would like to apply, and the only risk is that there could be some kind of crackpot coalition between those guys (Labour) and the Lib Dems and the Scottish nationalists to put that into effect. That is what we must prevent.”
PM claims he has not been following Tory leadership contest closely as he faces PMQs
Boris Johnson claimed he has not been following the Tory leadership contest closely, as he faced questions about the candidates pulling out of a televised debate.
Opening what could be their final Prime Minister’s Questions exchange, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the relationship between a prime minister and leader of the opposition was “never easy”, adding: “This one has proved no exception to the rule.”
He asked: “Why does the Prime Minister think that those vying to replace him decided to pull out of the Sky debate last night?”
The Prime Minister replied:
“Well, I am not following this thing particularly closely, but my impression is that there has been quite a lot of debate already and I think the public are having an ample opportunity to view the talent.”
Mr Johnson added that any of the candidates would “wipe the floor” with Sir Keir, likening them to “some household detergent”.
Watch: Boris Johnson set for last ever PMQs
Rishi Sunak: UK should be self-sufficient in energy production by 2045
The UK should be self-sufficient in energy production by 2045, Rishi Sunak said in the latest policy announcement of his leadership campaign.
But the former chancellor said he would scrap a plan to relax the ban on new onshore wind farms in England, instead focusing on offshore turbines.
Under his plan a new “energy sovereignty” target for 2045 would be written in to law.
An energy security committee would co-ordinate action to keep power stations online, protect gas reserves and reform markets to cut consumers’ bills.
A dedicated energy ministry would be formed by breaking up the current Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
“As energy bills skyrocket in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has never been more important that our country achieves energy sovereignty, so that we’re no longer reliant on the volatility of the global energy supply.
“That’s why as Prime Minister I would introduce an ambitious new plan to make the UK energy independent, investing in vital new technologies. “