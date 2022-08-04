Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have continued their Tory leadership campaigns with a Sky News debate.
Hosted by journalist Kay Burley and featuring an audience full of Conservative members, the two candidates faced an evening of questions as the leadership contest heats up.
Ms Truss was grilled on her public pay policy, with Ms Burley and audience members questioning her intentions with the policy which could have seen pay cuts for teachers, nurses and other public workers outside of London and the south east.
She reiterated that the policy had been “misinterpretated” by the media, despite one audience member stating that her campaign’s own press release made this clear.
She was also questioned about the current Taiwan situation.
When questioned if the UK would provide arms to Taiwan if China were to invade, Ms Truss explained that the UK has a longstanding policy to licence equipment to Taiwan, and when asked if she would follow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in visiting the island, she said: “No. We have a long-standing position that the Foreign Secretary, the Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister don’t visit Taiwan.”
Mr Sunak relied on his financial plans throughout the debate, taking a shot at Ms Truss’s tax-cutting plans.
He said: “I’m not sitting here or standing here promising you 10s and 10s of billions of pounds of goodies straightaway, because I don’t think that’s the right thing to do for our economy. I think it’s risky.
“I think it risks making the inflation problem far worse and costing you all far more.”
At the end of the debate, Ms Burley asked the audience who they thought had won the debate and, despite trailing in the polls, Mr Sunak came out on top.
The debate comes as ballot papers begin to be sent out to around 160,000 party members, who will choose the next Prime Minister of the country.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss last faced voters during a Cardiff hustings on Wednesday 3 August.
Both have been criticised on apparant U-turns during their campaign; Ms Truss has said that potential public sector pay cuts have been misconstrued by the media and that a u-turn on this policy did not happen at all, while Mr Sunak u-turned while announcing a plan to scrap VAT on energy bills.
Who is favourite to win the contest?
Currently, Ms Truss is favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.
A new survey by ConservativeHome showed that 56% of respondants intended to use their vote to elect Ms Truss as party leader, while only Mr Sunak had only 26% of support. 12 % of respondants remain undecided.
Ms Truss is also the bookies favourite to win, with Paddy Power currently giving odds of 1/12 for the Foreign Minister becoming party leader and Prime Minister. Mr Sunak’s odds currently sit at 11/2.
Latest updates on Tory leadership race
Last updated: Thursday, 04 August, 2022, 21:40
Rishi Sunak stick to inflation-busting policies as opposed to tax reductions
Grim news came today after it was announced that the country is expected to be launched into a recession by the end of the year, and the next potential Tory leader will no doubt have to have plans in place to curb the affect of this.
Rishi Sunak has campaigned on a policy of beating inflation, but not reducing taxes while this remains high.
He reiterated this once again, saying: “It’s not the tax burden that is causing the recession. That’s simply wrong. What’s causing the recession is inflation. That’s the root of the problems, not just here, but in America and elsewhere.
“So the way we’re gonna get through this first and foremost is gripping inflation.
He added: “What I’m not going to do is embark on a borrowing spree worth tens of billions of pounds, put that on the country’s credit card, ask our kids and our grandkids to pick up the tab because that’s not right. That’s not responsible.”
Liz Truss justifies public pay policy
Liz Truss has come into criticism after appearing to u-turn on a decision to cut pay for public workers such as teachers and nurses outside of London.
The Foreign Minister has taken the stance that the policy was misinterpreated by the media, but she recieved a question from one irrate potential voter who stated that her “misinterpreated” policy was offensive to public workers outside of London and the south east.
Ms Truss said that she took the decision to not proceed with the policy following the reaction, while adding that the policy was not meant to include workers such as teachers, nurses and police officers.
Kay Burley grilled her more, prompting Ms Truss to admit that the policy was a mistake and that she had blamed the media for the backlash rather than owning up to u-turning.
Ms Truss stood strong and stated that the policy was not key to her campaign and was no longer on the cards as a result of the criticism.
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in Sky News debate
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing off in the latest debate, as Sky News hosts the two candidates.
The pair will face questions from an audience of Conservative Party members, as well as debate host Kay Burley.
It comes as ballot papers begin to be sent out to around 160,000 party members to choose the next leader and Prime Minister of the UK.
Debate cancelled following incident
TalkTV has apologised to viewers after announcing that tonight’s debate will be cancelled altogether.
Host Kate McCann fainted in the studio as the debate was ongoing, leading to the event being halted.
It has now been announced that the show will be cancelled and will not return to screens.
The broadcaster said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.
“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”
Debate on pause due to medical issue
The debate has been put on pause due to a “medical issue”.
A spokesperson for The Sun said: “There was a medical issue, we hope to be back on air soon.”
TalkTV tweeted that there was not a security issues inside the studio, and that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were not involved in the medical incident.
Debate on hiatus due to issue in the studio
The leadership debate has been disrupted due to an incident within the studio.
Liz Truss was providing an answer to a question when a large crash was heard and the transmission was cut.
Candidates grilled on cost-of-living crisis
Arguably one of the most immediate topics affecting people’s lives is the cost-of-living, and Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were grilled on their plans to curb sprialling prices.
Ms Truss said: “As prime minister I will put money back in people’s pockets from day one, driving growth and delivering opportunities with a new growth plan.
“It’s wrong that we currently have the highest tax burden in this country that we’ve had for 70 years.”
Ms Truss also pledged to support rural communities with levelling-up plans to lower the cost of home-grown food.
Mr Sunak relied on his experience an Chancellor to show voters that he had taken steps already to fix this, adding that “I’ll do more as the situation demands”.
Sunak and Truss take part in debate hosted by The Sun
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are facing off in their second public debate.
Hosted by The Sun and TalkTV, the public have been able to send in their questions directly to the candidates.
It comes after Ms Truss’s campaign team accused Mr Sunak of ‘mansplaining’ and speaking over her during last night’s BBC debate.
Sunak and Truss rate Boris Johnson’s premiership
The debate was rounded off with a quick fire round of questions from host Sophie Raworth.
She asked the two candidates what they would rate Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister out of 10.
Ms Truss quickly gave Mr Johnson a seven.
Mr Sunak initally said that Mr Johnson had done a good job until he tripped up.
He then explained that based on getting Brexit done, he would give the soon-to-be former Prime Minister a 10, receiving a round of applause from the audience.
Candidates play down Nadine Dorries’ tweet
Nadine Dorries made headlines after tweeting about Liz Truss’s thriftiness compared to Rishi Sunak wearing a multi-thousand pound suit.
The two candidates tried to talk down the comments made by the Culture Secretary in which she compared Ms Truss’s £4.50 Claire’s Acssessories earrings to Mr Sunak’s £3,500 designer suit.
BBC Politics Editor Chris Mason pushed the pair for an answer to the question of whether Ms Dorries comments were relevant.
Mr Sunak played down claims that it was representitive of low blows and personal attacks during the contest race, adding that he had the utmost repsect for his fellow candidates throughout the entire process.
Ms Truss echoed his commented when asked if Ms Dorries, who has been supporting her campaign, was right to comment on issues such as fashion to comapre the two.