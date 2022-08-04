Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are hoping to woo voters as ballot papers to elect the next Tory leader are sent out to around 160,000 Conservative party members

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have continued their Tory leadership campaigns with a Sky News debate.

Hosted by journalist Kay Burley and featuring an audience full of Conservative members, the two candidates faced an evening of questions as the leadership contest heats up.

Ms Truss was grilled on her public pay policy, with Ms Burley and audience members questioning her intentions with the policy which could have seen pay cuts for teachers, nurses and other public workers outside of London and the south east.

She reiterated that the policy had been “misinterpretated” by the media, despite one audience member stating that her campaign’s own press release made this clear.

She was also questioned about the current Taiwan situation.

When questioned if the UK would provide arms to Taiwan if China were to invade, Ms Truss explained that the UK has a longstanding policy to licence equipment to Taiwan, and when asked if she would follow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in visiting the island, she said: “No. We have a long-standing position that the Foreign Secretary, the Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister don’t visit Taiwan.”

Mr Sunak relied on his financial plans throughout the debate, taking a shot at Ms Truss’s tax-cutting plans.

He said: “I’m not sitting here or standing here promising you 10s and 10s of billions of pounds of goodies straightaway, because I don’t think that’s the right thing to do for our economy. I think it’s risky.

“I think it risks making the inflation problem far worse and costing you all far more.”

At the end of the debate, Ms Burley asked the audience who they thought had won the debate and, despite trailing in the polls, Mr Sunak came out on top.

The debate comes as ballot papers begin to be sent out to around 160,000 party members, who will choose the next Prime Minister of the country.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss last faced voters during a Cardiff hustings on Wednesday 3 August.

Both have been criticised on apparant U-turns during their campaign; Ms Truss has said that potential public sector pay cuts have been misconstrued by the media and that a u-turn on this policy did not happen at all, while Mr Sunak u-turned while announcing a plan to scrap VAT on energy bills.

Who is favourite to win the contest?

Currently, Ms Truss is favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

A new survey by ConservativeHome showed that 56% of respondants intended to use their vote to elect Ms Truss as party leader, while only Mr Sunak had only 26% of support. 12 % of respondants remain undecided.