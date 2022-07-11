Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to be a front-runner in the race to be the next Conservative party leader

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to reverse the controversial national insurance hike if elected to be the next Tory leader.

The senior Cabinet minister is widely expected to be a front-runner in the already crowded race and has insisted she can be “trusted to deliver”.

As she launched her leadership bid, Ms Truss promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living.

The pledge to reverse the national insurance rise marks a departure from her defence of the policy as a minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet before his resignation, when she was bound by collective responsibility to support the hike publicly.

The levy was introduced to raise funds for the NHS and social care, but has proved controversial at a time when households are struggling with the rising costs of food and energy bills.

She argued that “it isn’t right to be putting up taxes now”, and as leader she would take “immediate action” to assist with living costs.

Ms Truss added that she would “keep corporation tax competitive” and hinted that she wants to look again at Mr Sunak’s plans to hike the rate in April 2023, but did not go so far as to pledge to scrap the rise entirely, unlike some of her fellow contenders.

The Foreign Secretary also said she would “get the private sector growing faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to bring down the size of the state and the tax burden”.

A total of 11 Tories are now in the running for leadership, after newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti also declared his candidacy on Sunday evening.

Other contenders include former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

Former minister Kemi Badenoch and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also thrown their hats into the ring.