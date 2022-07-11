Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to reverse the controversial national insurance hike if elected to be the next Tory leader.
The senior Cabinet minister is widely expected to be a front-runner in the already crowded race and has insisted she can be “trusted to deliver”.
As she launched her leadership bid, Ms Truss promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living.
The pledge to reverse the national insurance rise marks a departure from her defence of the policy as a minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet before his resignation, when she was bound by collective responsibility to support the hike publicly.
The levy was introduced to raise funds for the NHS and social care, but has proved controversial at a time when households are struggling with the rising costs of food and energy bills.
She argued that “it isn’t right to be putting up taxes now”, and as leader she would take “immediate action” to assist with living costs.
Ms Truss added that she would “keep corporation tax competitive” and hinted that she wants to look again at Mr Sunak’s plans to hike the rate in April 2023, but did not go so far as to pledge to scrap the rise entirely, unlike some of her fellow contenders.
The Foreign Secretary also said she would “get the private sector growing faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to bring down the size of the state and the tax burden”.
A total of 11 Tories are now in the running for leadership, after newly appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti also declared his candidacy on Sunday evening.
Other contenders include former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and trade minister Penny Mordaunt.
Former minister Kemi Badenoch and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also thrown their hats into the ring.
It is understood that Home Secretary Priti Patel is yet to decide whether to launch her own bid, and will likely make a final decision on Monday.
Latest updates as PM resigns
Last updated: Monday, 11 July, 2022, 08:36
Penny Mordaunt announces leadership bid
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt has announced she is standing to become the next party leader and prime minister.
The Portsmouth North MP and international trade minister announced her bid for the leadership on Sunday morning.
In a video promoting her candidacy, she said: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”
Grant Shapps and Nadhim Zahawi both launch bids for leadership
Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his hat into the ring for Tory leader, joining his predecessor Rishi Sunak.
The former education secretary becomes the third serving Government minister to kick off their campaign for the leadership, after Mr Shapps and Attorney General Suella Braverman declared their intentions.
Launching his campaign, Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and business, boost defence spending, and continue with education reforms that he started in his previous role.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid saying he will end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace will NOT stand for leadership
Kemi Badenoch announces leadership bid
Watch: Rishi Sunak launches leadership and PM bid with campaign video
Rishi Sunak launches bid to become Tory leader
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has officially announced that he is running as Tory leader.
Mr Sunak opened the floodgate after resigning alongside former Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening in an attempt to force Boris Johnson out of office.
In his official leadership bid statement: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”
Tom Tugendhat enters the race for Tory leader
Tom Tugendhat has officially announced he is running for leader of the party following Boris Johnson’s resignation.
The MP for Tonbridge, Edenbridge and Malling was heavily rumoured to be preapring a leadership bid and has now confirmed this, becoming the first member to officially announce their bid.
In a statement on Twitter, he said: “This nation needs a clean start and a government that will make trust, service and an unrelenting focus on the cost of living crisis its guiding principle.”
Education secretary says new PM should allow Johnsons to have wedding party at Chequers
James Cleverly said a new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.
The new Education Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Mr Johnson should still have the celebration at the prime minister’s country house in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then.
“I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.
“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…
“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in PM if Tories don’t get rid of him immediately
Labour will call a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said
The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme:
“We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.
“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.
“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the house or the British public.”