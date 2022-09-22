Correction

On 12 September, NationalWorld.com published an article with the headline: “Parliamentary gambling group chair Scott Benton MP employs lobbyist in taxpayer-funded office.”

We are pleased to make clear that Stephen Donoughue is not a political lobbyist as he was described. He is in fact a gambling consultant at the website gamblingconsultant.co.uk, as the article stated.

We also are pleased to make clear that Mr Donoughue is not employed by the MP for Blackpool South Scott Benton, although he is listed on the Parliament Register of Interests of Members’ Secretaries and Research Assistants as getting a parliamentary pass sponsored by Mr Benton.

We would also like to make clear that, as our article stated, Mr Donoughue is not paid for his role as secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Betting and Gaming.